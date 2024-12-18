Dinga Dinga is spreading at a rapid pace in the East-Central African country and authorities have not yet found its source. The disease has till yet spread to only Bundibugyo district in Uganda.

A strange disease has gripped the people of Uganda leaving them shaking and in suspense of this mystery.

The disease is known as ‘Dinga Dinga’ which literally means “shaking like dancing” in the native language. It causes the body to uncontrollably shake and seems like it's dancing. Peopke affected with this disease have difficulty in walking or doing anything. It has majorly affected women and children in the Bundibugyo district.

Dinga Dinga symptoms

The first and most visible symptom is unrestrained body shaking making it very similar to dancing steps. Excessive weakness, fever, and in some cases, people also feel a sensation of paralysis are all symptoms of Dinga Dinga disease. According to some local reports, people claim difficulty in walking for those suffering from Dinga Dinga.

The disease has till yet spread to only Bundibugyo district in Uganda. No one has been reported dead from the disease and the health officials feel the disease can be cured with antibiotics.

District Health Officer Dr Kiyita Christopher gave all assurances to the locals about a higher recovery rate and told them that majority of the patients recovered in a week of getting appropriate treatment. However, she has advised people to not consume herbal medicine as there is no evidence of them being useful to treat Dinga Dinga.

Research into the cause of Dinga Dinga has been going while samples of those suffering from the disease have been sent to the Ugandan Ministry of Health. Health experts and researchers have tried to intervene in the matter as early as possible.

Authorities have started campaigns to make the locals aware of the disease and discouraging opting for any treatment or medicine not verified by experts.