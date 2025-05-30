Dilip shared an interesting story about how he had to lose a lot of weight for a film role early in his career.

Actor Dilip Joshi, popularly known as Jethalal Champakal Gada from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah, has been ruling the entertainment industry for many decades. While he has played many memorable roles, Jethalal has made him a household name. In one of his interviews, Dilip shared an interesting story about how he had to lose a lot of weight for a film role early in his career.

He revealed, “I did a Gujarati film called Hun Hunshi Hunshilal. It was a political satire. For that role, I had to lose weight. At the time, I was also doing a full-time job while preparing for the film.”

Dilip added, “I’m a lifetime member of a swimming club on Marine Drive. I used to return from the office, park my scooter, change my clothes and jog for 45 minutes along the entire Marine Drive stretch. In just over a month, I lost around 16 kg. I also love walking in light rain and watching the sunset.”

During the same interview, Dilip also explained why he stays away from social media. He said, “It takes a lot of time. It’s a good platform, but I don’t have the time to use it. Also, people misuse it. There are often rumours about me leaving the show, and dealing with those takes a lot of energy.”

Dilip Joshi also shared how he landed the role of Jethalal. He said, “Producer Asit Kumar Modi gave me the option of playing either Champaklal or Jethalal. I had read the comic, and I felt I wouldn’t be a suitable fit for the role of Champaklal. That’s why I chose to play Jethalal. I will always be thankful to Asit for considering me for the role.”