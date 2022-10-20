Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Did you know that eggs can make you lose weight? Know the benefits of this superfood

Nutritionist Ruchita Batra has shared some amazing benefits of eggs it can help you to lose those extra kilos

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Did you know that eggs can make you lose weight? Know the benefits of this superfood
Photo: Pixabay

Obesity is such a problem that gives rise to many diseases in the body. Due to obesity, many diseases arise in the body. Weight gain increases the risk of diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart attack. If you are troubled by obesity and eat eggs daily to lose weight, then you should know the right way to eat eggs. In fact, there are many such things which, by eating mixed with eggs, cause rapid weight loss.

An egg is a superfood that is rich in protein, vitamins, and healthy fats like omega-3. To lose weight, you must eat eggs daily for breakfast. Due to this, the body gets the necessary protein. You can eat eggs in many ways. You can eat it by boiling it and making an omelet, bhurji, and egg curry. You will not feel hungry for a long time after eating eggs. If you want to lose weight fast, then eat these 3 things mixed in eggs.

Diwali 2022: Sugar-free dessert options you can try at home

Nutritionist Ruchita Batra shared some amazing benefits of eggs that can help you to lose those extra kilos

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ruchita | Dietician (@ruchitabatra_nutritionist)

 

1. Eggs are low in calories and high in protein- Eggs are an excellent source of protein, with a single large egg containing 6 grams. Eggs contain all the essential amino acids in the right ratios, so our bodies are well-equipped to make full use of the protein in them. Studies show eating adequate protein can help with weight loss, increase muscle mass, lower blood pressure, and optimize bone health. Also, one medium egg contains fewer than 70 calories - making eggs an ideal ingredient when trying to create a low-calorie meal. 
 
2. Eggs are a great way to start your day- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And, what better than eggs to start your day with which are enriched with the goodness of minerals and vitamins? 
 
3. Eggs may boost your metabolism- Eggs contain a good balance of all of the essential amino acids that your body needs which means your body can easily use the protein in eggs for maintenance and metabolism.

4. Eggs are affordable and easy to make- The best part about this superfood is eggs are easy to make and can make in different varieties and are very affordable to buy. 

5. Eggs are filling- Eggs score high on a scale called the Satiety Index, which measures the ability of foods to induce feelings of fullness and reduce subsequent calorie intake. In one study of 30 overweight women, eating eggs instead of bagels for breakfast increased feelings of fullness and made them automatically eat fewer calories for the next 36 hours.
 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain
Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan
Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.