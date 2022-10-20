Did you know that eggs can make you lose weight? Know the benefits of this superfood

Photo: Pixabay

Obesity is such a problem that gives rise to many diseases in the body. Due to obesity, many diseases arise in the body. Weight gain increases the risk of diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart attack. If you are troubled by obesity and eat eggs daily to lose weight, then you should know the right way to eat eggs. In fact, there are many such things which, by eating mixed with eggs, cause rapid weight loss.

An egg is a superfood that is rich in protein, vitamins, and healthy fats like omega-3. To lose weight, you must eat eggs daily for breakfast. Due to this, the body gets the necessary protein. You can eat eggs in many ways. You can eat it by boiling it and making an omelet, bhurji, and egg curry. You will not feel hungry for a long time after eating eggs. If you want to lose weight fast, then eat these 3 things mixed in eggs.

Nutritionist Ruchita Batra shared some amazing benefits of eggs that can help you to lose those extra kilos

1. Eggs are low in calories and high in protein- Eggs are an excellent source of protein, with a single large egg containing 6 grams. Eggs contain all the essential amino acids in the right ratios, so our bodies are well-equipped to make full use of the protein in them. Studies show eating adequate protein can help with weight loss, increase muscle mass, lower blood pressure, and optimize bone health. Also, one medium egg contains fewer than 70 calories - making eggs an ideal ingredient when trying to create a low-calorie meal.



2. Eggs are a great way to start your day- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And, what better than eggs to start your day with which are enriched with the goodness of minerals and vitamins?



3. Eggs may boost your metabolism- Eggs contain a good balance of all of the essential amino acids that your body needs which means your body can easily use the protein in eggs for maintenance and metabolism.

4. Eggs are affordable and easy to make- The best part about this superfood is eggs are easy to make and can make in different varieties and are very affordable to buy.

5. Eggs are filling- Eggs score high on a scale called the Satiety Index, which measures the ability of foods to induce feelings of fullness and reduce subsequent calorie intake. In one study of 30 overweight women, eating eggs instead of bagels for breakfast increased feelings of fullness and made them automatically eat fewer calories for the next 36 hours.

