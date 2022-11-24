Did you know? Diet according to your blood group helps you lose weight, here's how

Photo: Pixabay

Today, obesity has become one of the major problems around the world. Because of the fast pace life, people don't take enough sleep, eat unhealthy foods and don't get indulged in physical activities, which can lead to many health issues in life. But, who doesn't want to get fit and lose those extra kilos, to get results quickly, people try many types of diets and end up getting sick.

Weight loss tips: Shraddha Kapoor's diet plan and post-workout drink to lose the extra ounces

People often forget that there are many things that need to be considered before getting into a weight loss journey, which will help you in losing the extra weight quickly without affecting your health. Food choice, sleep pattern, any health problems or blood group.

Recently, nutritionist Anjali Mukerji share a post on Instagram about how a diet according to the specific blood group will help you to reach your long-term goal.

Many people believe this journey is very black and white and tend to revert to extreme dieting and unhealthy workout regimes. Despite that they often don’t seem to lose weight, she captioned the post.

She further explains that it is crucial to identify what could be causing your weight in the first place and incorporate a much more holistic approach focusing age, metabolism, hormonal imbalances and other medical conditions.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares points in regard to losing weight according to your blood group:

1. Yes, blood group diets can help to lose weight in certain cases.

2. Your blood group determines how nicely will your body absorb certain nutrients, how you handle stress, which foods are more conducive for your weight loss, and exactly which type of exercise will benefit you more.

3. Each of the diets for the four blood groups will eliminate specific groups of food such as bread and cereals, dairy products or meat and chicken that contribute to weight gain.