Did Covid-19 virus spread from Wuhan lab? Here's what WHO Chief revealed

(Image Source: Reuters)

The World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has recently admitted in front of a senior European politician that Wuhan appears to be the most likely cause of the origin of the Covid-19 virus that led to a wordwide pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail report, a chemical accident took place in a lab in Wuhan province of China and in 2019, the infection first surfaced from here. While discussing Covid-19 and other issues, the WHO Chief said that almost two and a half years have passed since Covid cases were identified, but so far there is no answer as to where it came from and how it spread among the human population.

Read | How Covid-19 virus originated, here's what WHO says

Last year, the World Health Organisation set up a team of 27 experts to produce a new global framework for studies into emerging pathogens with the potential of sparking epidemics or pandemics. In its first report, the Scientific Advisory Group insisted that no conclusive findings could be found on the origin of the virus.

The Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) was assigned the task of conducting an independent evaluation to advance the investigation for the origin of the SARS CoV-2 virus. But the team in its first preliminary report stressed that it had no conclusive findings.

The team of experts acknowledged that there is not enough data available to detect the pandemic and virus and further study was needed to come to a conclusion.