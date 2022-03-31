Diarrhoeal infections due to excessive heat on the rise - Know symptoms, prevention

After grappling against the virus for over two years now, India fears the coming of a fourth wave of Covid-19. Besides this, the country is now struggling to bear the shooting mercury which is set to increase health related issues.

The national capital witnessed 39.5 degrees Celsius today and this has led to a hike in the number of people affected with diarrhoeal infection.

Do you know what is the actual connect between rising temperature and diarrhoeal infections? Let us tell you.

Direct exposure to the sun often encourages us to consume cooler drinks, like soft drinks and cold water. According to experts, this is a major reason for rising cases of diarrhoeal infection.

In conversation with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Pradeep Mukherjee said that people who consume cold and chilled water, beverages during summer days aren’t aware about the side-effects of their actions.

“Drinking cold water directly can cause an imbalance in the body and also lead to the onset of the symptoms of viral fever or flu”, he added.

As per experts, the digestive system tends to slow down during the summer season and hence can aggravate digestive-related health problems, which can cause diarrhoeal infection.

It is important to know that eating spicy, stale food can further disturb your digestive balance. Experts advice that people should remain cautious about the source of the water that they are drinking.

What are the symptoms of a diarrhoeal infection?

It is important to know the symptoms of a diarrhoeal infection to avoid its occurrence. A person having a diarrhoeal infection is likely to have abdominal pain, feel bloating and observe mild to moderate rise in body temperature. One may also see blood coming out with stool.

Ways to protect yourself during spiking temperatures

While it is advisable to stay indoors during the times of the day when the temperature is high, one cannot completely stop going outdoors.

Here are some tips to stay safe when going out in the sun is unavoidable -