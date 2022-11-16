Diabetic patients more prone to eye problems: Follow these tips to take care of your eyes

You are more prone to experience eye issues if you have diabetes of either type 1 or type 2 than someone who does not. Over time, having high blood sugar might harm the small blood vessels in your eyes. As a result, diabetic retinopathy, an eye condition, may develop. Glaucoma and cataracts can both be caused by high blood sugar. Take care of your diabetes and schedule annual eye exams to protect your eyes.

Eye care: Steps to prevent eye issues.

1. Managing your blood sugar.

Keeping your blood sugar close to normal is one of the best things you can do for your eyes, as per webmd. The damage to your eyes' small blood vessels can be slowed down by maintaining stable blood sugar levels. This aids in preventing or delaying the onset of ocular issues associated with diabetes. Have an A1c blood test every two to four months to check your glucose levels over the previous two to three months. This makes it easier for your doctor to plan out your treatment. Aim for a test score of 7 per cent or below.

2. Keep an eye on your blood pressure.

To slow or halt diabetes-related eye damage, control your blood pressure. Have your doctor check your blood pressure at each visit. If maintaining control of it with a low-salt diet, maintaining a healthy weight, and exercising isn't enough, you could require medication to lower it to a healthy level. Most diabetics aim for blood pressure that is less than 130/80.

3. Get 'dilated' eye tests every year.

To check for early indications of damage to small eye blood vessels, an eye specialist has to enlarge your pupils using special eyedrops, as per webmd. Get a thorough eye checkup every year so your eye doctor can identify and address issues as soon as possible.

Get an eye checkup early on in your pregnancy and stay in touch with your eye doctor throughout it if you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy.

4. Give up smoking.

Smoking wreaks havoc on your blood vessels and increases your risk of developing eye issues, which is already more likely if you have diabetes. If you smoke, seek assistance from your physician, a support group, or a smoking cessation programme so you can quit smoking and maintain your abstinence. The American Cancer Society and other organisations are the sponsors of 800-QUIT-NOW, a phone service and website that offers free support and information for quitting.