Diabetes: Try these 5 antioxidant-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Head-to-head record in tournament finals – Who has the upper hand?

73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation: 'Spent 60-70 hours in detention without..., given ice to...'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for

ED files chargesheet against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam

Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims of India operating Imran Khan's X, says 'Imran in his prison cell or...', WATCH

Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare behind-the-scenes moments

India SLAMS Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's speech at UN: 'Islamabad is welcome to...'

Are you an Otrovert? Internet can't stop talking about this word due to..., THIS man coined it in...

IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police make BIG statement amid probe, claims foreign funding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation: 'Spent 60-70 hours in detention without..., given ice to...'

73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman

ED files chargesheet against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam

ED files chargesheet against Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeHealth

HEALTH

Diabetes: Try these 5 antioxidant-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Managing diabetes requires more than cutting sugar. Including antioxidant-rich foods like berries, spinach, nuts, turmeric, and dark chocolate can help reduce oxidative stress, support insulin sensitivity, and promote better blood sugar control naturally.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

Diabetes: Try these 5 antioxidant-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Managing diabetes goes beyond just avoiding sugar; it’s also about incorporating nutrient-rich foods that support blood sugar control and overall health. One powerful group of nutrients that can aid in this effort is antioxidants. These compounds help fight oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are closely linked to the development and progression of type 2 diabetes. Here are five antioxidant-rich everyday foods that may help in managing diabetes naturally:

Berries

Untitled-design-2025-09-27-T133749-577

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are packed with vitamin C, polyphenols, and anthocyanins—potent antioxidants that have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar spikes. Enjoy them as a snack or add them to yoghurt or smoothies.

Spinach

Untitled-design-2025-09-27-T134015-841

Leafy greens like spinach are low in carbohydrates and high in lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamin E. These antioxidants support eye health, which is crucial for people with diabetes, and help reduce oxidative damage in the body. Spinach can be added to salads, soups, or sautéed as a side.

Nuts (Especially Almonds and Walnuts)

Untitled-design-2025-09-27-T134220-021

Nuts are rich in vitamin E, healthy fats, and polyphenols that combat inflammation. Walnuts and almonds have been linked to improved blood sugar levels and may help lower the risk of heart disease, a common complication in diabetics.

ALSO READ: Gut Health Tips: AIIMS doctor warns against these 10 morning mistakes

Turmeric

Untitled-design-2025-09-27-T134418-095

This golden spice contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory effects. Curcumin has shown promise in improving insulin function and lowering blood sugar levels. Pair turmeric with black pepper (to increase absorption) in warm milk, curries, or teas.

Dark Chocolate (in Moderation)

Untitled-design-2025-09-27-T134553-953

Dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa contains flavonoids, which have been associated with better insulin sensitivity. Consumed in moderation, it can satisfy sweet cravings while offering antioxidant benefits.

While these foods aren’t a cure, including them in your daily diet may help support blood sugar control, reduce oxidative stress, and promote overall health. Always consult a healthcare professional before making major dietary changes, especially if you're managing a medical condition like diabetes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare behind-the-scenes moments
Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare moments
Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police make BIG statement amid probe, claims foreign funding
Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police makes BIG statemen
Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims of India operating Imran Khan's X, says 'Imran in his prison cell or...', WATCH
Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims...
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Final?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE