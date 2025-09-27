Diabetes: Try these 5 antioxidant-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Head-to-head record in tournament finals – Who has the upper hand?
73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation: 'Spent 60-70 hours in detention without..., given ice to...'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for
ED files chargesheet against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam
Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims of India operating Imran Khan's X, says 'Imran in his prison cell or...', WATCH
Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare behind-the-scenes moments
India SLAMS Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's speech at UN: 'Islamabad is welcome to...'
Are you an Otrovert? Internet can't stop talking about this word due to..., THIS man coined it in...
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?
Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police make BIG statement amid probe, claims foreign funding
HEALTH
Managing diabetes requires more than cutting sugar. Including antioxidant-rich foods like berries, spinach, nuts, turmeric, and dark chocolate can help reduce oxidative stress, support insulin sensitivity, and promote better blood sugar control naturally.
Managing diabetes goes beyond just avoiding sugar; it’s also about incorporating nutrient-rich foods that support blood sugar control and overall health. One powerful group of nutrients that can aid in this effort is antioxidants. These compounds help fight oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are closely linked to the development and progression of type 2 diabetes. Here are five antioxidant-rich everyday foods that may help in managing diabetes naturally:
Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are packed with vitamin C, polyphenols, and anthocyanins—potent antioxidants that have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar spikes. Enjoy them as a snack or add them to yoghurt or smoothies.
Leafy greens like spinach are low in carbohydrates and high in lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamin E. These antioxidants support eye health, which is crucial for people with diabetes, and help reduce oxidative damage in the body. Spinach can be added to salads, soups, or sautéed as a side.
Nuts are rich in vitamin E, healthy fats, and polyphenols that combat inflammation. Walnuts and almonds have been linked to improved blood sugar levels and may help lower the risk of heart disease, a common complication in diabetics.
ALSO READ: Gut Health Tips: AIIMS doctor warns against these 10 morning mistakes
This golden spice contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory effects. Curcumin has shown promise in improving insulin function and lowering blood sugar levels. Pair turmeric with black pepper (to increase absorption) in warm milk, curries, or teas.
Dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa contains flavonoids, which have been associated with better insulin sensitivity. Consumed in moderation, it can satisfy sweet cravings while offering antioxidant benefits.
While these foods aren’t a cure, including them in your daily diet may help support blood sugar control, reduce oxidative stress, and promote overall health. Always consult a healthcare professional before making major dietary changes, especially if you're managing a medical condition like diabetes.