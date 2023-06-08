Diabetes tips: Know how gardening can control your blood sugar levels

Gardening can prevent diabetes | Photo: Pixabay

Type- 2 diabetes is one of the most common diseases in the world with over 500 million people affected and the numbers are increasing day by day. People look for various ways to prevent diabetes or to keep their blood sugar levels in control.

A study led by a team at the University of Sydney in Australia showed that moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity every day can lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

These physical exercises including gardening, walking, dancing and cycling have proved to efficiently lower the risk of blood sugar level rise.

The findings were published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine and it states that higher levels of physical activity should be promoted as a major strategy for Type-2 diabetes prevention.

Associate Professor from the varsity's Charles Perkins Centre and the Faculty of Medicine and Health, Melody Ding said that moderate-intensity physical activity describes movements that get you sweating and slightly out of breath, such as brisk walking and general gardening.

Vigorous-intensity physical activity can include running, aerobic dancing, cycling uphill or at a fast pace and heavy gardening such as digging - all activities that make you out of breath or cause you to breathe heavily.