Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth
topStoriesenglish

Does diabetes mean high or low blood sugar? Know how to manage

Your blood sugar levels may be one of the causes of headaches. Low blood sugar can cause dull or throbbing headaches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

Does diabetes mean high or low blood sugar? Know how to manage
Picture: Pexels

Headaches are very common. There are lots of headaches. The majority of headaches are not caused by serious illnesses, but some can be signs of potentially fatal conditions. Your blood sugar levels may be one of the causes of headaches. Low blood sugar can cause dull or throbbing headaches. Although most headaches caused by high blood sugar are dull and throbbing, some types can be more severe and feel like stabbing, piercing, or shock-like pain. However, diabetes does not frequently cause headaches.

According to a recent study by the National Library of Medicine, plasma glucose levels of diabetics are higher during spontaneous migraine attacks. 

Headaches that are caused by high or low blood sugar can be caused by changes to hormones like epinephrine and norepinephrine. These can lead to changes in blood vessel dilation in the brain, which can increase pressure and cause head pain. 

How to manage headaches:

Exercise: Make changes in diet- To get rid of headaches caused by hormones, you have to include some things in your diet and also remove some things from your diet. For this, you should include sources of Vitamin B2 in your diet so that the level of your hormones can be controlled. By doing this the headache will be cured to a great extent.

Exercise: Do yoga, meditation, and exercise to relieve stress. By doing this, the hormones in your body become balanced and physical problems also reduce.

Drink more water: When there is a lack of water in your body, then it becomes more likely to increase the headache. Lack of water in the body is also one of the reasons for headaches. For this, you should drink at least 3 liters of water a day.

Note: The information mentioned in the article is general. Consult your doctor before making diet or fitness programme changes.  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi NCR rain: Has monsoon arrived early in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram? Check latest IMD forecast for this week
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.