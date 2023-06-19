Does diabetes mean high or low blood sugar? Know how to manage

Picture: Pexels

Headaches are very common. There are lots of headaches. The majority of headaches are not caused by serious illnesses, but some can be signs of potentially fatal conditions. Your blood sugar levels may be one of the causes of headaches. Low blood sugar can cause dull or throbbing headaches. Although most headaches caused by high blood sugar are dull and throbbing, some types can be more severe and feel like stabbing, piercing, or shock-like pain. However, diabetes does not frequently cause headaches.

According to a recent study by the National Library of Medicine, plasma glucose levels of diabetics are higher during spontaneous migraine attacks.

Headaches that are caused by high or low blood sugar can be caused by changes to hormones like epinephrine and norepinephrine. These can lead to changes in blood vessel dilation in the brain, which can increase pressure and cause head pain.

How to manage headaches:

Exercise: Make changes in diet- To get rid of headaches caused by hormones, you have to include some things in your diet and also remove some things from your diet. For this, you should include sources of Vitamin B2 in your diet so that the level of your hormones can be controlled. By doing this the headache will be cured to a great extent.

Exercise: Do yoga, meditation, and exercise to relieve stress. By doing this, the hormones in your body become balanced and physical problems also reduce.

Drink more water: When there is a lack of water in your body, then it becomes more likely to increase the headache. Lack of water in the body is also one of the reasons for headaches. For this, you should drink at least 3 liters of water a day.

Note: The information mentioned in the article is general. Consult your doctor before making diet or fitness programme changes.