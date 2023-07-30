Headlines

Health

Health

Diabetes tips: Best and worst time to have breakfast; know what diabetics should eat as first meal

Breakfast time is a crucial factor for diabetes and eating the most important meal of the day at the wrong time can affect your glucose levels.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

A bad lifestyle is a risk factor for type-2 diabetes. Which has affected millions of people across the world. It is sad that India is referred to as the world's diabetes capital. Despite this, some are unable to change their eating or lifestyle patterns.

A number of health issues, such as obesity, high blood pressure, inflammation, eye disease, increased risk of stroke, etc., can occur in people with diabetes. As a result, the majority of people are prescribed drugs and told to adjust their lifestyles. 

Tea and coffee should not be consumed first thing in the morning if you have diabetes since they can raise cortisol levels. Additionally, it can make the sugar reading unstable. 

When you have diabetes, you normally need to control your blood sugar levels, which means limiting the amount of carbohydrates you eat.

Choose breakfast foods that are high in protein and fibre, include healthy fats, and have low to moderate carbohydrate content.

Start your day with a glass of warm water instead. If you'd like, you can add a few handfuls of soaked nuts to detox water made from ingredients like fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, and amla. It assists in regulating blood sugar levels.

As per the Hindustan Times report, the worst time to have breakfast is right after waking up in the morning, even though it is sometimes referred to as "the most important meal of the day." Your body releases hormones including cortisol and growth hormone in the early morning, which causes blood sugar levels to spike for a brief period of time when you immediately wake up.

The best time to have breakfast for diabetes is one or two hours after waking up in the morning. 

