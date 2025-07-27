Diabetes symptoms: 5 signs of high blood sugar visible on your skin

Here, take a look at some of the signs and symptoms of diabetes that can appear on your skin.

Diabetes is a condition in which your blood sugar level remains high. It occurs when the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin or the body cannot effectively use the released insulin. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 14% of adults aged 18 years and above suffered from diabetes in 2022.

When you know the symptoms of diabetes, it becomes easier to diagnose and treat problems. Diabetes symptoms can show up in many ways on your body, including on your skin. Here, take a look at some of the signs and symptoms of diabetes that can appear on your skin.

Dry, itchy skin

When blood sugar levels rise, your kidneys work harder to flush out excess glucose from the blood. This can lead to dehydration, which causes your skin to become dry and itchy. Your skin may also feel dry or flaky, especially on the legs, arms, or hands.

Slow-healing wounds

High blood sugar levels can affect the body's ability to heal wounds and cuts. If you find that minor scrapes, cuts or bruises are taking longer than usual to heal, it could be a sign of high blood sugar. This is because high glucose levels can affect blood circulation and the immune system.

Frequent skin infections

High blood sugar can weaken the immune system, making it easier for bacteria and fungi to spread infection. You may have frequent skin infections, especially fungal infections such as athlete's foot or yeast infections.

Dark patches of skin

Another obvious sign of high blood sugar on your skin is the appearance of dark, velvety patches on the skin, usually around the neck, armpits or groin. This is due to insulin resistance and can be a sign of type 2 diabetes.

Red or swollen skin

High blood sugar can cause inflammation in the body, which can show up as redness, swelling or irritation on the skin. You may notice swelling in some parts of your skin, especially in areas that are more prone to infection, such as the legs or armpits.

