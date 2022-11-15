Diabetes symptoms: 5 early warning signs of Type 1 diabetes in children

Diabetes Type 1 is often referred to as Juvenile Diabetes. Although it tends to affect kids and teenagers more frequently, it can as rarely occur in adults. Diabetes is a condition in which the body stops producing or becomes resistant to the hormone insulin, which is needed to metabolise blood sugar. Insulin is responsible for delivering glucose molecules to the cells so they can release energy.

Here's a list of 5 early signs of diabetes in children:

1. More frequent urination

Increased urination is one of the most obvious indicators of type 1 diabetes. A blood environment that is hazardous results from high sugar levels. The body attempts to restore balance by getting rid of the extra sugar. The kidneys create too much pee, which forces frequent bathroom visits.

2. Persistent thirst

Frequent urination can cause the body to become dehydrated. It makes the youngster thirsty, which increases the demand for water to restore the fluids. Speak to his doctor if your youngster is requesting water unreasonably often. It can be a type 1 diabetes warning symptom.

3. Feel hungry quite often

The lowest kind of energy, glucose, is created by the body from the food we ingest. Due to a shortage of insulin, the hormone that transports glucose molecules to the cells, a person with type 1 diabetes cannot use the glucose in their body. One feels low in energy as a result. Therefore, the body needs more food to satisfy its appetite. It is a destructive cycle. If your child has a greater appetite, keep an eye out for additional type 1 diabetes warning signals.

4. Mood swings and angry behaviour

A person's mood suffers greatly from their blood sugar levels constant fluctuations. Children are the same as adults. When our blood sugar levels are low, we become grumpy and depressed. We have increased energy and mood when they are high. One could feel manic or depressed when the levels decrease or rise excessively. Kids who experience sudden and frequent mood changes may have type 1 diabetes, which could be detected early.

5. Vision blur

The lens of the eye, which bends and expands to help create images that are then transmitted as signals to the brain, gives us sight. This lens in the eye is nourished by fluids. High sugar intake has an impact on the elasticity of the skin. Vision becomes foggy as a result. The vision returns to normal after the blood sugar levels are under control and the diabetes is controlled. A type 1 diabetes early warning indicator is alterations in vision.