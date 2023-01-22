Diabetes: Study shows how 2-minute walk after eating can lower blood sugar

Diabetes is a serious condition. If left untreated, it can result in cardiovascular issues, nerve damage that can cause tingling in the fingers and toes, kidney damage, eye issues, poor blood flow, and nerve damage in the feet, which increases the risk of serious infections from wounds and blisters.

Conventional wisdom holds that taking a walk after eating might help with digestion and mental clarity. The blood sugar levels can be lowered by taking a 15-minute walk after eating, which can help prevent problems like Type 2 diabetes. But it turns out that even a brief amount of walking can bring about these advantages.

(Also Read: Credit card: Know 5 kinds of credit card charges and penalties; how to avoid them)

Researchers recently examined the findings of seven studies that compared the effects of sitting versus standing or walking on heart health, including insulin and blood sugar levels. Their findings were then combined in a meta-analysis that was recently published in the journal Sports Medicine. The study discovered that light walking after a meal for two to five minutes had a substantial effect on controlling blood sugar levels.

Groups of study participants who were standing or walking were separated. Over the course of a day, both groups were required to perform their exercise for 2 to 5 minutes every 20 to 30 minutes.

Researchers found that research participants' blood sugar levels significantly decreased after just a few minutes of light, leisurely walking.

Significantly, compared to sitting or even standing, walking after eating was linked to a more gradual rise and fall in blood sugar levels.

Benefits of walking:

Walking is an aerobic workout when done quickly or with moderate effort. Over time, there are a variety of health advantages to engaging in regular aerobic activity: Blood sugar (blood glucose) levels decrease, and Increased sensitivity to insulin. Your heart beats a little quicker and you have to work a little more to breathe when you engage in moderate exercises, like walking. Glucose, the sugar in your blood, is used more by your muscles. Your blood sugar levels may decline over time as a result.