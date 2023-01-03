Search icon
Diabetes prevention: 5 healthy tips for those at risk of developing diabetes

According to statistics, 7.7 crore people in our country are victims of diabetes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

Representational image

Diabetes is a lifestyle-related disease in which the amount of sugar in the blood increases. Generally, this disease occurs with ageing, but for the last few years, the disease of diabetes has also started making people of young age their victims. According to statistics, 7.7 crore people in our country are victims of diabetes. That is, one out of every 11 Indians has diabetes.

India has the second highest incidence of diabetes and today people in the age group of 30 to 40 years are suffering from diabetes. Surprisingly, most of them do not even show any early symptoms of diabetes. If someone in the family has diabetes, then this risk becomes even higher. Despite this, however, diabetes can be prevented by making changes in diet and lifestyle.

5 effective ways to avoid diabetes

Physical activity

The biggest reason for diabetes is a sedentary lifestyle. So first of all do exercise or workout daily. Always keep the body fit. See a doctor and if there is a possibility of diabetes i.e. blood sugar is around 100 in fasting, then consult a doctor from now on. For this keep the body active. Never let the weight gain. Do walking, jogging, running, aerobics, dancing, and cycling. Do activities that keep your body busy.

Keep stress at bay

If you are often under stress then your quality of life is bad, and you will also become prediabetic. This will disturb the complete balance of hormones. Due to stress, the cortisol hormone will increase and the balance of adrenaline will get disturbed. This will also increase the level of blood sugar. That's why make a new habit and keep stress away from your mind at all costs.

Make radical changes in diet

The right diet can easily remove you from the hassle of blood sugar. That's why take a balanced diet. A diet that has a balance of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals. Everything should be there but neither less nor more. Eat green fresh vegetables, and leafy vegetables as much as possible. Don't touch junk food or processed food. The more green vegetables and fruits you include in your diet, the healthier you will be.

Control weight

In any case, do not let the body mass index exceed 25. If obesity increases, then the risk of diabetes will also increase. If you have come in prediabetic, then reduce the weight by 5 to 10 percent as soon as possible.

Avoid sugary drinks

Sweet drinks or sugar-added things are the enemies of diabetes. So avoid soft drinks, soda, alcohol, beer etc. This also includes energy drinks, soft drinks and syrups. Instead of all these, drink water and coffee.

