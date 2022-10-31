Search icon
Diabetes: List of effective herbs to maintain blood sugar level

Diabetes is diagnosed when your body doesn't make enough insulin or is not able to use it properly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

File photo

India is the second-world capital of diabetes. Due to a sea change in people's behavior and lifestyle across the world, the condition has become commonplace. India is the diabetes capital of the world. Lakhs of people are diagnosed with diabetes every year.

To attack the disease at its fundamental root, doctors and specialists advise a variety of dietary and lifestyle adjustments. One of the most significant factors which affect blood glucose levels is diet. However, the confusion over what to eat and what not to is always there.

Diabetes: List of herbs to include in food

Fenugreek

Fenugreek know to be beneficial in lowering blood sugar levels. Take 1 teaspoon of Fenugreek powder with warm water on an empty stomach or at bedtime.

Black pepper

Black pepper helps in lowering insulin intolerance and the body’s blood sugar level. Take 1 black pepper with 1 tsp turmeric in warm water on an empty stomach or at bedtime.

Also Read: Tips for fasting safely when you have diabetes

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is very useful in reducing extra fat and cholesterol. Take 1 tsp cinnamon mixed with half tsp turmeric and half tsp methi powder, to be consumed on an empty stomach.

Nisha-Amalki

A combination of Nisha (turmeric) and Amalki (amla) is one of the favorite diabetes formulations as it balances sugar levels. Mix an equal amount of turmeric with amla powder, and have it on an empty stomach.

Ginger

Ginger has anti-diabetic properties. it helps in improving metabolism and reduces fasting sugar along with HbA1C.

