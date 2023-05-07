Search icon
Diabetes: How high sugar levels can cause skin problems? Know these warning signs

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

Throughout the world, millions of individuals suffer from the crippling condition of diabetes. For those who are unaware, diabetes is a condition that develops when your blood sugar levels are excessive. Two of the most frequent factors that contribute to the development of the condition are your way of life and your eating habits.

Observing certain typical diabetes signs and symptoms is the greatest strategy to reduce the risk. Did you know that diabetes can cause skin problems too?

This may be the result of bacterial infections, which can inflame the skin and make it hot, swollen, red, and painful. Staph infection is the most common bacterial infection. 

Signs and symptoms of diabetes that may show up on your skin: 

  • Swelling and red skin: These might result from fungus infections. The most typical fungal infection affecting diabetics is one that resembles yeast and is brought on by Candida albicans. In moist and warm folds of the skin, this fungus can result in irritating rashes, blisters, and scales. The most common infection sites include the armpits, between the fingers and toes, between the nails, and under the breasts. Infections caused by fungi include ringworm, jock itch, athlete's foot, and vaginal infections.
  • The majority of people with diabetes experience skin problems due to  Poor circulation, dry skin, and infections, particularly in the lower portions of the legs.
  • Have you noticed any little bumps that are the same colour as your skin? Skin tags are frequently present in persons who have type 2 diabetes or high blood sugar levels. They resemble a clump of skin tissue suspended from a stalk and are benign growths. They go by the name acrochordons as well.
  • Psoriasis can affect anyone, but persons with type 2 diabetes are more likely to develop it. Skin areas that are discoloured, scaly, and itchy are the result of this infection.
  • Rashes, depressions, bumps can be caused by diabetes.
  • Boils are not directly brought on by diabetes! You may become more prone to infections that have a slower healing process as a result of changes in your blood glucose levels.

