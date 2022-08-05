Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Diabetes home remedy: Benefits of Onion in controlling blood sugar, diabetes; details

Diabetes: How to lower blood sugar? Benefits of onion juice reveleaed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

Diabetes home remedy: Benefits of Onion in controlling blood sugar, diabetes; details
Diabetes: Benefits of onions.

Diabetes is one of the most common diseases in the world. Though it is thought to be benign, if blood sugar isn't controlled, it can cripple life and can even cause death. Currently, there isn't a cure for diabetes but patients can live normally with the condition if they can keep their blood sugar levels in check. Diabetes home remedies can also help control blood sugar. One of them is onion juice.

Onion can play a crucial role in fighting diabetes. This contains a substance that can control blood sugar. It also contains chromium in a proper amount that helps regulate glucose in the body. Onion's glycemic index is also low which means it gets absorbed in the body slowly, resulting in a low sugar spike in the blood. 

The juice of Onion has other benefits as well. It improves digestion. Patients must start their day with onion juice. It can improve the digestive system and blood sugar simultaneously. 

Onions are also good for the health of hair. It contains sulfur which is good for the growth of hair. If you apply onion juice to your hair and scalp even two days a week, the quality of your hair is likely to improve. 

Onion also helps boost immunity. 

How to prepare onion juice for consumption? Blend onions in a blender and add water, salt and lemon. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ahead of Independence Day, STF recovers explosive RDX from busy highway in Kurukshetra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.