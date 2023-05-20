Diabetes Home Remedy: 5 vegetables for stabilizing insulin, blood sugar levels

Worldwide, millions of people struggle with diabetes. Approximately 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, and it is directly responsible for 1.6 million deaths annually, according to the WHO (World Health Organisation).

Blood glucose is the body's primary source of energy and is obtained from the food we eat. It is an illness that manifests when blood glucose levels are high. Diabetes is largely influenced by insulin levels, a hormone produced by the pancreas that facilitates the entry of food-derived glucose into our cells for cellular energy utilisation. Diabetes may affect how well our bodies use insulin or produce any insulin at all, preventing glucose from reaching the cells and staying in the circulation.

That being said, here are five vegetables that are generally considered healthy choices for individuals with diabetes:

Leafy greens: Leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are low in calories and carbohydrates while being rich in essential nutrients, including vitamins A and C, magnesium, and fiber. These vegetables have a minimal impact on blood sugar levels and can be incorporated into various dishes or consumed in salads.

Broccoli: Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable packed with antioxidants, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. It is low in calories and carbohydrates, making it a suitable choice for individuals with diabetes. Additionally, broccoli contains a compound called sulforaphane, which may help improve insulin sensitivity.

Bell peppers: Bell peppers, whether red, green, or yellow, are low in calories and carbohydrates while providing a good amount of fiber, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants. These colorful vegetables can add flavor and crunch to your meals without significantly affecting blood sugar levels.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes are a versatile vegetable that can be consumed in various forms, such as raw, cooked, or in the form of sauces. They are low in calories and carbohydrates but rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that may have potential benefits for people with diabetes. Tomatoes also contain vitamins A and C and fiber.

Cucumbers: Cucumbers are low in calories and carbohydrates, making them a refreshing and hydrating option for managing blood sugar levels. They are a good source of vitamins K and C, as well as various antioxidants. Cucumbers can be enjoyed raw in salads, sliced for snacking, or infused in water for added flavor.

