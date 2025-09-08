Diabetes: Here’s how to manage blood sugar levels at work

Here are five effective tips to manage diabetes during office hours.

Diabetes has become one of the fastest-growing chronic health conditions worldwide. For people who work long hours at a desk, the risks are even greater, as long hours of sitting, limited mobility and irregular routines can increase complications such as heart disease, high blood sugar levels and metabolic disorders.

Here are five effective tips to manage diabetes during office hours:

Move frequently: Break the sitting cycle – Every 30 to 60 minutes, break the habit of prolonged sitting by taking a quick walk, stretching or doing standing exercises. These activities counteract the harmful effects of prolonged inactivity and help control blood sugar.

Smart dietary choices for stable blood sugar: Prioritise foods that are low on the glycemic index and rich in nutrients. Foods rich in fiber, lean protein, and healthy fats provide sustained energy and reduce spikes in blood sugar levels.

Get regular checkups: Annual health checkups and spot glucose monitoring help detect changes early, allowing for timely adjustments in lifestyle or medication.

Manage stress: Stress can increase blood sugar levels. Simple practices like mindfulness, breathing exercises, or short breaks during the day improve both emotional health and glucose control.

Hydration: Drinking adequate water improves metabolism and helps flush excess sugars out of the body, preventing imbalances caused by dehydration.

