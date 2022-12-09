Diabetes: Here are some herbs and spices that can control blood sugar

Diabetes is one of the biggest dangers individuals now face around the world. Approximately 537 million persons between the ages of 20 and 79 are affected by this lifestyle disease, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta states, "Type 2 diabetes is a major health issue that we face today. While our ethnicity, genetic predisposition, makes us more vulnerable to diabetes, the cause for this is our lifestyle." To control our blood sugar levels, specialists from around the world advise keeping a balanced lifestyle and eating habits.

It may seem nearly hard to maintain a balanced diet during the winter, especially with so many tempting seasonal foods available. Additionally, people often engage in less physical activity at this time of year, which slows down their metabolism. Numerous studies have shown that the aforementioned causes cause the metabolism to slow down, which further affects the body's blood sugar level. (Also Read: 'Winter is here': Check out these 5 tips for maintaining healthy skin in winters)

Here are some natural herbs and spices that are great additions to the winter diet and can help you keep your blood sugar levels stable.