Diabetes: Here are some herbs and spices that can control blood sugar

Diabetes is one of the biggest dangers individuals now face around the world. Approximately 537 million persons between the ages of 20 and 79 are affected by this lifestyle disease, according to the International Diabetes Federation.
Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta states, "Type 2 diabetes is a major health issue that we face today. While our ethnicity, genetic predisposition, makes us more vulnerable to diabetes, the cause for this is our lifestyle." To control our blood sugar levels, specialists from around the world advise keeping a balanced lifestyle and eating habits.
It may seem nearly hard to maintain a balanced diet during the winter, especially with so many tempting seasonal foods available. Additionally, people often engage in less physical activity at this time of year, which slows down their metabolism. Numerous studies have shown that the aforementioned causes cause the metabolism to slow down, which further affects the body's blood sugar level.
Here are some natural herbs and spices that are great additions to the winter diet and can help you keep your blood sugar levels stable.
- Turmeric:
Studies have indicated that turmeric can help raise insulin sensitivity and prevent weight gain. Curcumin, the main ingredient in turmeric, is known to manage blood sugar levels in the body.
- Coriander seeds:
It improves digestion and encourages proper absorption and assimilation of sugar, leading to a significant decrease in blood sugar levels. Coriander seeds also help increase the production of insulin, improve carbohydrate metabolism, and increase hypoglycaemic action, further helping to stabilise blood glucose levels.
- Cinnamon:
Cinnamon lowers blood sugar. With its abundance of anti-inflammatory phytonutrients, cinnamon may help you lose weight by decreasing cholesterol and accelerating your metabolism.
- Methi:
A daily dose of 10 grammes of methi seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes, according to a study in the International Journal for Vitamin and Nutrition Research. The spice contains fibre that slows down digestion, helping to further regulate the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar. Methi dana also aids in improving how the body uses sugar.