Can diabetes cause infections in male reproductive parts? Here's what experts think

Photo: Pixabay

Foreskin infection in male genitalia can be a result of diabetes, suggests experts. Foreskin infection can cause sexual and urination problems.

In a conference 'Mid Dermacon 2022' organised by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), experts explained that inflammation of prepuce (a fold of moving skin that covers the glans or head of the penis) often occurs in prediabetes or diabetes.

Many people often avoid proper diagnosis because it is surrounded by the stigma that foreskin infection causes due to unprotected sex, masturbation or rubbing.

Talking about the symptoms to look for, Dr Neeraj Pandey said that people should keep an eye for swollen fingertips, curved mails, and thickening skin above a nail. If any of these symptoms are seen in any person, they should immediately consult a doctor as it might be causing due to thyroid abnormalities.

Dr Sumit Gupta suggests that patients should not leave the treatment for skin allergies mid-way as they might recur and become unresponsive to the drugs.

Diabetes can also damage blood vessels and nerves even in the reproductive organs. Lack of blood flow can lead to a person losing some sensation leading to difficulty in arousal.

