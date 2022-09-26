Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Can diabetes cause infections in male reproductive parts? Here's what experts think

Experts suggest that diabetes can lead to foreskin infection in male genitalia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

Can diabetes cause infections in male reproductive parts? Here's what experts think
Photo: Pixabay

Foreskin infection in male genitalia can be a result of diabetes, suggests experts. Foreskin infection can cause sexual and urination problems. 

In a conference 'Mid Dermacon 2022' organised by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), experts explained that inflammation of prepuce (a fold of moving skin that covers the glans or head of the penis) often occurs in prediabetes or diabetes. 

Many people often avoid proper diagnosis because it is surrounded by the stigma that foreskin infection causes due to unprotected sex, masturbation or rubbing. 

Talking about the symptoms to look for, Dr Neeraj Pandey said that people should keep an eye for swollen fingertips, curved mails, and thickening skin above a nail. If any of these symptoms are seen in any person, they should immediately consult a doctor as it might be causing due to thyroid abnormalities.

Dr Sumit Gupta suggests that patients should not leave the treatment for skin allergies mid-way as they might recur and become unresponsive to the drugs. 

Diabetes can also damage blood vessels and nerves even in the reproductive organs. Lack of blood flow can lead to a person losing some sensation leading to difficulty in arousal. 

Read: Heart attack at young age | Cause & Solutions | DNA Health Plus | Ep 2 | Dr OP Yadava

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-bound Air India flight forced to land in Kannur after bird strike
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.