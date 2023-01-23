Headlines

Health

Diabetes: Five home remedies to maintain your blood sugar level

Here's a list of some food items, which can help you to maintain your blood sugar level.

DNA Web Team

Jan 23, 2023

Nowadays, most people are suffering from diabetes due to the wrong routine and food. Due to the increase in the level of sugar in the blood, sometimes there is a risk of fatal diseases. Such patients often complain of loss of appetite and weakness and fatigue. If you want to get rid of diabetes then some changes in diet are necessary.

Also read: Diabetes: How to control blood sugar? 4 lifestyle changes

Here's a list of some food items, which can help you to maintain your blood sugar level.

1. Eating gram flour bread is very beneficial for sugar patients. The protein present in it helps in maintaining normal glucose levels. Gram flour has a low glycemic index. It helps in reducing blood sugar levels. This is beneficial in the disease of diabetes.

2. Amla juice is rich in Vitamin C. Its use is also beneficial in diabetes. That's why diabetes can be controlled by drinking 10 mg of gooseberry juice mixed with 2 grams of turmeric powder daily. Do this process in the morning on an empty stomach.

3. Anti-oxidant, antibiotic, antibacterial, antiaging and antifungal elements are found in basil leaves. Insulin helps the cells that store and release it to function properly. Apart from this, many such elements are found in it which make pancreatic beta cells active towards insulin. The blood sugar level is controlled by chewing two to three basil leaves or drinking its juice on an empty stomach in the morning.

4. Consumption of green tea is also beneficial in diabetes. It contains a high amount of polyphenols. It is an active antioxidant, which helps in controlling blood sugar.

5. Jamun with black salt or drying the kernels of Jamun and making its powder and taking one spoon every morning and evening with lukewarm water will be beneficial. It helps in reducing blood sugar.

