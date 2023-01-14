Diabetes: Five effective weight loss tips if you are suffering from type 2 diabetes

Representational image

Diabetes patients are at risk of many serious problems due to weight gain. If you have a diabetes problem and are thinking of losing weight, then you must take care of some things. According to data released by the World Health Organization, more than 90 per cent of patients suffering from type 2 diabetes have obesity problems.

Apart from this, many researches and studies confirm that people who suffer from obesity for a long time have a higher risk of diabetes. Diet and exercise must be taken care of while losing weight. Diabetes patients often make some mistakes related to diet and exercise while losing weight, due to which they face many problems. If diabetic patients reduce their weight in the right way, then they do not face the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and other problems.

Diabetes weight loss diet tips

1. Be physically active

Diabetes patients should remain physically active while losing weight. Along with diet, if you take proper care of physical activity and exercise, then you can easily lose weight. At the beginning of losing weight, set a small goal and increase daily physical activity or exercise by 5 to 10 minutes. Diabetes patients should always remember that to lose weight, they do not have to sweat for hours in the gym, but they will get a lot of benefits by running regularly, and being in physical activities.

2. Don't aim to lose a lot of weight in the beginning

While reducing weight, diabetic patients must keep in mind that in the beginning, do not think of losing too much weight. In the beginning, if you set a very big goal, you may have to work very hard and due to this many changes can also be seen in your body. So aim to lose a little weight in the beginning and gradually increase it.

Diabetes patients should take special care of their diet while reducing weight. People who are diabetic and trying to lose weight should not skip or miss breakfast. Regularly having breakfast on time will not imbalance the blood sugar level in your body.

4. Include fiber rich food in the diet

While reducing weight, diabetic patients must include foods with a good amount of fiber in their diet. Fibers are considered very good for the digestive system and they take a little longer to digest. By consuming an adequate amount of fiber, you will not feel hungry again and again and your weight will be balanced.

5. Eat a balanced diet in little time

Diabetes patients should not eat too much at one go while losing weight. Instead of eating in one go, you should eat light things for a while. Being hungry for a long time or eating too much at one go can increase your body's blood sugar level.