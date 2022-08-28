Search icon
Diabetes diet: Add THESE seeds to your daily food intake to control blood sugar levels

As per experts, blood sugar levels can be managed by changing the diet and lifestyle of diabetic patients.

Poor lifestyle choices, sedentary routine, improper diet and stress are some of the common reasons for the increasing number of diabetic patients across the globe. If the blood sugar levels of a diabetic patient are not under control, then they are more vulnerable to risk of heart strokes and diseases.

High blood sugar can leave serious impacts on the patient’s vision and also lead to kidney issues.

As per experts, blood sugar levels can be managed by changing the diet and lifestyle. Certain food items and exercises can help to control diabetes easily. Anise seeds are counted among the food items which can help to get rid of diabetes.

Anise seeds are jampacked with fiber, Vitamin C, Calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron etc. Besides these nutritional benefits, the antioxidant properties found in anise seeds help to increase the amount of insulin in our body. This aids in managing blood sugar levels and lowers the bad cholesterol levels.

Anise seeds can be consumed in raw form or as a spice. These seeds can be roasted on low flame and eaten to get benefits.

You can also prepare a drink using anise seeds. All you need is some water in a pan, add some ginger and anise seeds to it.  Cook it on a low flame and drink after it gets lukewarm.

 

 

