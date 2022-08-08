Diabetes Diet: 5 fruits to help control your blood sugar

File Photo

Diabetes has become a common health issue in almost every family these days. The health condition is marked by a sudden rise in blood sugar levels. After diagnosis, a diabetic patient is expected to eat a restrictive diet. All sugar food items are a strict no in their diet.

As fruits contain natural sugar, they can also hike blood sugar levels. If you are trying to control diabetes, here are some fruit options that you can add in your diet to manage the health condition better.

Guava

Guava is a fruit that is extremely rich in dietary fibre. It is a low-calorie fruit that helps to manage type-2 diabetes. It is easy to digest and can be slowly absorbed by cells.

Apple

Almost all of us have heard the popular saying that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. According to experts, apples are considered great for insulin resistance as they can help to lower your blood sugar levels.

The skin of apples are rich in polyphenols which stimulate the pancreas to release insulin and help the cells to use the sugar intake to make energy.

Papaya

Papaya is another fruit that helps to lower blood sugar levels effectively. It contains flavonoids, which are natural antioxidants that prevent cell damage and help in managing healthy weight.

Black Plum

Popularly known as Indian blackberry, Jamun is an Ayurvedic remedy that helps to treat insulin sensitivity. The fruit is great to manage blood sugar levels. The compounds and antioxidants in this black fruit can convert starch into energy.

Peach

Peach is another diabetes-friendly fruit which has a low-glycaemic index. The bioactive compounds in this fruit can be helpful to lower your blood sugar levels. The fruit is low in fat and hence great for the diabetic population.