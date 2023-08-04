Diabetes: Can drinking Kombucha tea everyday control blood sugar levels? Know here

Know what is Kombucha tea and how it helps to control Type 2 diabetes.

Cases of type 2 diabetes are increasing day by day. Millions of people suffer from diabetes. Diabetes is a condition where the body struggles to either make or manage insulin. People try various things to keep their blood sugar levels in control. From regular to medication to controlled eating habits, people try out various tricks to prevent or manage the fluctuation of blood sugar levels.

Recently, an experiment was conducted by the researchers of Georgetown University's School of Health in Washington DC to test the benefits of consuming Kombucha.

It was found that drinking Kombucha would lower fasting blood sugar levels before meals from 164 to 116 milligrams per deciliters. As per the American Diabetes Association, the normal fasting glucose level before meals is 80 to 130 mg/dl.

What is Kombucha?

Kombucha is a fizzy sweet and sour tea. This beverage is believed to have many health benefits. Kombucha consists of yeast, sugar, and black tea. It is left for fermentation for around a week or so. Kombucha is rich in lactic acid bacteria, which can work as a probiotic. Kombucha also contains a healthy dose of vitamin B.

Kombucha health benefits

Apart from diabetes, Kombucha helps in better digestion and boosts energy in the body. It can also prevent various chronic diseases like high blood pressure and heart diseases and more.