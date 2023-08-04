Diabetes: Can drinking Kombucha tea everyday control blood sugar levels? Know here

Headlines

Saiyami Kher reveals she was asked to get lip and nose job done, says it was 'wrong advice to give to 18-year-old'

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for over 30,000 posts, salary up to Rs 29,000

Ranveer Singh opens up on his box office failures before RRKPK: 'I don’t understand this numbers game at all'

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: Class 10th Supplementary results expected today at results.cbse.nic.in

Google Doodle: Who was Altina Schinasi, filmmaker, entrepreneur, artist who designed the iconic cat-eye glasses?

Saiyami Kher reveals she was asked to get lip and nose job done, says it was 'wrong advice to give to 18-year-old'

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for over 30,000 posts, salary up to Rs 29,000

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

Inspirational messages by BLACKPINK's Jisoo

10 Vitamin D rich foods for vegetarians

In pics: Sunny Deol promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel in Jaipur

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Saiyami Kher reveals she was asked to get lip and nose job done, says it was 'wrong advice to give to 18-year-old'

Ranveer Singh opens up on his box office failures before RRKPK: 'I don’t understand this numbers game at all'

When Aamir Khan disliked this film of Govinda, called biggest blockbuster as 'crude, vulgur, utt-pattang'

Health

Health

Diabetes: Can drinking Kombucha tea everyday control blood sugar levels? Know here

Know what is Kombucha tea and how it helps to control Type 2 diabetes.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

Cases of type 2 diabetes are increasing day by day. Millions of people suffer from diabetes. Diabetes is a condition where the body struggles to either make or manage insulin. People try various things to keep their blood sugar levels in control. From regular to medication to controlled eating habits, people try out various tricks to prevent or manage the fluctuation of blood sugar levels. 

Recently, an experiment was conducted by the researchers of Georgetown University's School of Health in Washington DC to test the benefits of consuming Kombucha. 

It was found that drinking Kombucha would lower fasting blood sugar levels before meals from 164 to 116 milligrams per deciliters. As per the American Diabetes Association, the normal fasting glucose level before meals is 80 to 130 mg/dl. 

What is Kombucha?

Kombucha is a fizzy sweet and sour tea. This beverage is believed to have many health benefits. Kombucha consists of yeast, sugar, and black tea. It is left for fermentation for around a week or so. Kombucha is rich in lactic acid bacteria, which can work as a probiotic. Kombucha also contains a healthy dose of vitamin B.

Kombucha health benefits

Apart from diabetes, Kombucha helps in better digestion and boosts energy in the body. It can also prevent various chronic diseases like high blood pressure and heart diseases and more.  

