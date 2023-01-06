Diabetes control tips: 3 food items that diabetics must include in their diet

Representational image

Diabetes is a very serious chronic disease related to poor lifestyles and wrong eating habits. Due to diabetes, many other diseases develop in the body. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, about 422 million people in the world are suffering from diabetes. Along with this, about 15 lakh people die every year directly or indirectly due to diabetes. In diabetes, the level of blood sugar increases a lot. Whenever we eat sweet things, the amount of glucose in the blood increases. But it is also true that diabetic patients often feel like eating sweets. Especially in winter, there is a desire to eat a lot of sweets. It becomes difficult to stop it. But there are some such foods, by consuming which diabetes patients have a lot of desire to eat sweets.

5 foods that will stop craving sweets

Stevia: According to the news of India Today, Stevia is a plant like the Tulsi plant which is no less than a panacea for diabetes patients. Its leaves are very sweet. It does not contain carbohydrates at all and does not contain any kind of artificial product. It is so sweet that even sugar pales in front of it. Although it becomes pungent after eating, so most people do not like it, but its consumption is very beneficial in diabetes. This does not cause sugar cravings.

Monk fruit- Monk fruit is a small watermelon-like fruit which is widely found in China. Now there is no shortage of monk fruit in our country. It is also sold dried. It is believed that this monk fruit is 250 times sweeter. It contains zero calories and cumin carbs. That's why it does not increase blood sugar at all.

Berberine- Berberine plants are used to reduce inflammation. Infectious diseases, diabetes, constipation and other ailments are treated with berberine. Its regular intake reduces blood sugar a lot. Some of the major sources of berberine are European barberry, goldenseal, goldthread, Oregon grape, Phellodendron and also found in tree turmeric. The stem, bark and roots of these plants are used.