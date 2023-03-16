Diabetes control: Complete meal plan for people diagnosed with type-2 diabetes

Here's the complete meal plan for people who have type-2 diabetes

Type-2 diabetes is a dangerous disease related to a poor lifestyle. Which has affected millions of people across the world. It is unfortunate that India is called the diabetes capital of the world. Despite this people are not able to bring any change in their food habits and lifestyle.

A person with diabetes may have a host of health problems, including obesity, blood pressure, inflammation, eye disease, risk of stroke, etc. Therefore, most people are put on medications and asked to make lifestyle changes. which includes diet and exercise. If some small changes are made in your diet, then type-2 diabetes can be avoided to a great extent. Today we will tell you such an Indian diet plan, which you must follow.

How to start your day?

Diabetic patients should avoid having tea or coffee first thing in the morning, as it can increase cortisol levels. And also can destabilize the reading of sugar. Instead, start the day with a glass of warm water. If you want, you can make detox water from things like fenugreek seeds/cumin seeds/amla and take a handful of soaked nuts with it. It helps in controlling the level of blood sugar.

Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day as it is known to provide energy to your body.

For breakfast, you can have oatmeal, steel-cut oats, a smoothie, chapatis filled with vegetables, or a big bowl of fresh fruit.

Boiled eggs are also a good option. If you are a non-vegetarian, then eat chicken breast.

Always eat starchy flour like ragi made idli/dosa/cheela/whole wheat roti etc.

There can also be healthier options like chivda/poha/upma.

Drink 1-2 glasses of milk in a day. Apart from this, also consume curd and cheese.

Lunch

For afternoon, ensure that you have your meal on time and do not delay it. Include nutritious vegetables with lentils in a plate. In pulses, you should consume moong dal which is a rich source of protein.

If you eat non-veg, you can also choose steamed / grilled meat or seafood. One bowl of curd/raita or one glass of buttermilk can also be taken regularly. Just be careful not to add extra sugar to it.

If you are a chapati eater, make it from ragi, barley, jowar flour.

Diabetic patients should not completely stop eating white rice. You can reduce the quantity of your food. Instead of white, you can sometimes choose options like brown rice or quinoa.



Evening snack

If you feel hungry in the evening after lunch, you can drink low milk tea without sugar or with a little jaggery.

Keep away from chips, snacks, or biscuits.

Roasted gram, bajra bangle, curd or fruit can also be consumed.

Dinner