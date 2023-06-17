Diabetes: Can walking 10,000 steps in morning help control blood sugar levels?

Regular physical activity, such as walking, can have a positive impact on blood sugar control for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes. Walking 10,000 steps in the morning can be a beneficial form of exercise and may contribute to better blood sugar management. Here's how it can help:

Increased insulin sensitivity: Physical activity can improve insulin sensitivity, allowing your body to use insulin more effectively. This can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of insulin resistance.

Glucose utilization: When you walk or engage in any form of exercise, your muscles use glucose for energy. This helps lower blood sugar levels by promoting the uptake of glucose from the bloodstream into the cells.

Weight management: Regular exercise, including walking, can aid in weight management or weight loss. Maintaining a healthy weight is important for blood sugar control, as excess weight can contribute to insulin resistance.

Improved cardiovascular health: Walking is a cardiovascular exercise that can improve heart health and circulation. It can reduce the risk of developing heart disease, which is a common complication associated with diabetes.

Stress reduction: Walking in the morning can help reduce stress levels, as exercise releases endorphins that promote feelings of well-being. Lower stress levels can indirectly impact blood sugar control, as stress hormones can raise blood sugar levels.

