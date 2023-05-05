Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth
topStoriesenglish

Diabetes: Can blood sugar spike impact your sex life?

Diabetes: Metabolic disorder affecting insulin production and blood sugar regulation.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Diabetes: Can blood sugar spike impact your sex life?
Picture: Pixabay

The multifaceted impact of diabetes is not confined to a mere alteration in one's dietary habits. The intricacies of this ailment extend beyond metabolic dysregulation, as research indicates that sexual health is also heavily influenced. In fact, when blood glucose levels remain persistently elevated, an individual may encounter numerous challenges during physical intimacy.

The fundamental pathophysiological mechanism underlying the ramifications of diabetes is the inefficiency of the body in utilizing insulin. This culminates in hyperglycemia, which, if left untreated, can result in debilitating complications such as neuropathy, cardiovascular compromise, and sexual dysfunction.

Gender-based discrepancies further exacerbate the deleterious effects of diabetes. For instance, women with diabetes may experience a reduction in their libido, and their ability to experience sexual pleasure may be diminished. This can lead to a painful experience during sexual intercourse, adding to the already substantial burden of this condition. On the other hand, diabetic men are prone to a decrease in testosterone levels, which is a significant contributing factor to decreased libido. The autonomic nervous system can also be affected, culminating in erectile dysfunction as a result of impaired blood flow to the penis.

However, optimal glycemic control is the key to mitigating the negative sequelae of diabetes. In the context of sexual health, it is crucial to maintain normoglycemia. Thus, if you are a diabetic patient, it is imperative to implement measures to manage your blood glucose levels effectively to promote sexual health.

Nevertheless, it is essential to note that this article is solely based on research. It is always advisable to seek medical consultation for accurate advice and appropriate treatment.

Read more: Banana for piles: Know how and when to consume banana as per Ayurveda

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes
Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.