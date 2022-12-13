Diabetes: 7 factors that can spike your blood sugar levels

Representational image

If you have type-2 diabetes, you would know how important it is to keep blood sugar at that level. If it increases even a little, then heart disease and kidney disease can also occur. According to the American Diabetes Association, it is very important to control high blood sugar. But if there is a sudden increase in blood sugar, do not take it lightly, rather be careful and find out the reasons.

Blood sugar spikes occur when the amount of sugar in the body increases and decreases rapidly after eating a meal. Increasing the amount of sugar is called hyperglycemia. This dangerous condition of diabetes can make us suffer from many diseases. That's why doctors always recommend keeping blood sugar under control in diabetes. But sometimes the blood sugar of patients suffering from high blood sugar suddenly increases, which needs to be reduced immediately. In such a situation, knowing the causes of suddenly increased blood sugar can help you control them and you can avoid many health problems.

Here are a few reasons behind blood sugar spikes:

Exercising too little- Light workouts are very important in your routine. Activities like walking, and doing housework are good for lowering blood sugar. You do not know when the glucose level will increase when you do not walk regularly. But even very strenuous exercise can cause a sudden spike in your blood sugar.

This does not mean at all that you will stop exercising. It is best to talk to your doctor about what changes you should make to your treatment plan to keep your blood sugar under control.

Your diet is responsible- If the condition of a sudden increase in blood sugar persists with you, then it is a matter of concern. For this, first of all, see what you are eating. Apart from this, even if the amount of sugar and starch in the foods you consume is high, a sudden increase in blood sugar is possible.

Eating bananas- Reduce the intake of bananas in fruits as much as possible. Instead, it is right to opt for whole wheat bread, unprocessed food, brown rice, fruits, and vegetables. Including more and more fibre in foods helps to get rid of the problem of sudden increases in blood sugar.

Getting too little sleep- Lack of sleep is responsible for affecting blood sugar levels. In one study, researchers allowed people to sleep only 4 hours over 6 days. In the end, it was seen that the glucose level of these people was 40 per cent lower due to less sleep.

Doctors believe that when you sleep deeply, your nervous system slows down and the brain uses less blood sugar. So adopt a fixed sleep schedule. Do not use your phone or tablet at all before sleeping and try to relax before sleeping.

Taking the wrong drugs- You know that insulin can lower your blood sugar. But even an incorrect dose can cause your levels to drop. Medications like corticosteroids are held responsible for affecting blood sugar. Apart from this, if you take water pills, drugs to treat depression and blood pressure medicine, then you will not know when the blood sugar will increase.

Brush- The problem of gums arises very quickly in people suffering from diabetes. If the problem is severe, it will be more difficult to keep blood sugar under control. Like all infections, it can cause your glucose to rise. Therefore, diabetics should not only brush twice a day but are also advised to rinse with an antiseptic mouthwash daily.

Smoke- Remember, smoking increases your chances of diabetes. If you are already suffering from diabetes, then it is not so easy to control blood sugar. Smoking can make it difficult to bring down the blood sugar level. So if you smoke, quit immediately.