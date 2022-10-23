Diabetes: 5 tips to maintain blood sugar level during Diwali festivities

File photo

India is the second-world capital of diabetes. Diabetes is caused by the fact that the body cannot create enough insulin to control blood sugar levels. To attack the disease at its fundamental root, doctors and specialists advise a variety of dietary and lifestyle adjustments. One of the most significant factors which affect blood glucose levels is diet. However, the confusion over what to eat and what not to is always there.

Let us tell you about certain food items that can promote the production of insulin and control diabetes. These food items are considered to work as natural insulin for the body.

1. Okra

Okra is packed with dietary fibre which helps to stabilise blood sugar levels. It boosts insulin production and increases its secretion too.

One way to get the benefits of Okra for diabetes control is to soak okra beaks in water overnight and consume the water the following day.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon makes cells sensitive to insulin. It works almost like the insulin produced by our pancreas. The best way to consume cinnamon in your daily diet is to add it to your tea.

3. Karela

Karela or bitter gaurd is great for diabetic patients. Karela can stimulate the pancreas as it contains elements that can control your blood sugar levels. You can add fresh karela juice to amla juice to get maximum benefits.

4. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are widely used in weight management. The seed contains trigonelline, which helps to lower blood sugar levels.

5. Curcumin

Curcumin is a bright yellow chemical produced by plants belonging to the Curcuma longa species. It is one compound in turmeric.

According to research, turmeric acts directly on pancreatic beta cells and helps to increase insulin.