Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets:, says this about diet

Akshaye Khanna, who recently impressed audiences with his role as villain Rehman Dakait in the film Dhurandhar, has also caught attention for his impressive fitness. Nevertheless, the performer confesses that keeping fit is not a very hard task and does not require any drastic measures. His truthful statement was that he does not practice a strict diet at all and that he prefers a balanced and enjoyable lifestyle as the way to his health.

Khanna's method is right on the contrary to many stars who stick to the strictest diet plans. He has a very easygoing way. He eats a wide range of food that includes the most common ones, like hamburgers and pizzas, but he is careful not to consume more than he should. As he is a naturally thin person, he does not put on weight easily, which is why he has a little bit of leeway in his dieting.

Fitness through enjoyable activities:

Akshaye Khanna gives priority to the activities he likes over the workouts that he considers a chore. He has been trained by the popular fitness trainer Baqar Nasser and usually works out thrice a week. His program consists of power plate training, strength training, and other mixed workouts to keep the fun going. Apart from gym exercises, Khanna goes for swimming, playing squash and doing yoga was his previous fitness activity. He has a combination of sports that keep him fit without confinement and pressure.

Balance over extremes:

Akshaye Khanna reveals that fitness does not need to be very demanding. He does this through moderate exercise and a flexible, balanced diet, which allows him to be healthy and at the same time enjoy life's little pleasures. His way of living proves that being consistent, enjoying yourself and moderation can be more maintainable than strict routines.

