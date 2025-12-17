Dhurander fame Ayesha Khan opens up on skincare struggles, reveals why she doesn’t approve of skincare remedies

Dhurander fame Ayesha Khan, seen on Bigg Boss 17, revealed her struggle with acne. Home remedies like Multani Mitti didn’t work, and only dermatologist guidance cleared her skin. She advised fans to seek professional help for serious skin issues.

Tried everything, but nothing worked:

Ayesha shared that she was one of the many who had faith in home cures and natural therapies. Firstly, she attempted face packs, then oils and lastly, she even resorted to the old ways of Multani Mitti to cope with her acne. But these didn't prove to be of any benefit to her skin problems, which in turn added to her frustration at times.

Dermatologist to the rescue:

Ayesha, after a long wait, finally took the step of visiting a dermatologist. She considered it the moment when everything changed in her skincare routine. Teaching her skin care techniques and giving her proper guidance cleared up her acne.

Advice to fans:

Ayesha also advised her fans not to rely solely on home remedies. She underscored that although the natural therapies can be a bit helpful, the doctor's advice would be a must for severe skin problems like acne. Her narration motivates others to call for experts' help instead of spending time on useless practices.

The skincare journey of Ayesha Khan reveals that even stars have to deal with skin problems. The admission of her acne problems and the use of Multani Mitti as a remedy are proof of the fact that with the proper and skilled guidance, one can make a real difference in their skin.