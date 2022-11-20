Dental Care: Tips to prevent dental cavities and maintain oral hygiene

File photo

Dental caries, also known as cavities, are the result of tooth decay, which can cause the loss of all or part of the tooth's structure. To have strong, healthy teeth, you must choose the right dental supplies. It is essential to begin a healthy oral routine at the right age because it will help to lessen or prevent cavities in the future.

The following are some best practices that can maintain the health of your teeth and gums.

Eat healthy foods

Foods for Optimum Oral Health include

- Calcium-rich foods, such as fat-free milk, yogurt and cheese, and fortified soymilk

- Phosphorus, a mineral found in eggs, fish, lean meat, dairy, nuts and beans

- Vitamin C, which includes citrus fruits, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, potatoes and spinach

Visit your Dentist

Visit your dentist every 6 months for cleaning and regular checkups. A dentist can check for cavities, remove calculus, and recommend treatments in addition to identifying current problems.

Rinse:

Rinse mouth after having sweets. Sweets should not stick to the teeth. Rinsing your mouth with water will help you brush your teeth and stop the sugar from producing the acid that erodes tooth enamel.

Brushing:

A small quantity of toothpaste should be used for brushing. For tooth enamel to become stronger, fluoride is essential. Additionally, it helps in lowering the bacteria that cause tooth decay and protects from cavities. We should brush twice a day. Brushing your teeth before night removes plaque and bacteria that have accumulated throughout the day.