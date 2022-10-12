Dengue vs malaria: How to differentiate between the symptoms and causes of these disease?

Photo: Pixabay

As we all know that rainy season comes with a plethora of diseases such as Dengue and Malaria and they are one of the deadliest diseases. Every year thousands of patients die due to dengue in India. The biggest reason for this is the lack of awareness about dengue among the people. People ignore the problem of dengue and malaria by considering it as a common fever or flu, after which this problem takes a serious form. Many times people ignore dengue and malaria fever as normal or keep getting the wrong treatment. Dengue virus becomes dangerous within 3-4 days and the risk increases. Dengue disease can be fatal if treatment is delayed.

Causes of dengue and malaria:

Simple fever is not as contagious as dengue disease but is often caused by changes in the weather. But dengue is an infectious disease, which is spread by the bite of a mosquito called Aedes. However, it does not spread by touching the patient, sitting near him, or eating with him. The problem of malaria is caused by being bitten by an infective female Anopheles mosquito.

So, let's understand how to differentiate between dengue and malaria:

Symptoms of Dengue:

There are four different types of dengue viruses. If a person is infected with one of these types of virus, then he is usually protected from that type of dengue virus for the rest of his life. However, with the other three types, it remains safe only for some time. If he is infected with one of these three types of virus, then he is more likely to have serious problems. Dengue is usually of den1, den2, den3, and den4 serotypes.

Initially, dengue symptoms do not appear for 3 to 15 days

The patient may have a high fever, headache, and back pain

The patient has problems with joint pain

There is a change in the color of the skin

Blood pressure becomes unbalanced from normal

Redness of eye color

Severe pain in the body

Loss of blood in the body with fever

Symptoms of Malaria:

Malaria is a disease caused by the bite of a female Anopheles mosquito. These mosquitoes breed in dirty and contaminated water and reach us by flying. While the bite time of a dengue mosquito is before sunset, the mosquito that spreads malaria bites after sunset. The symptoms of malaria are as follows.