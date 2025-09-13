Dengue, malaria risk rises: Symptoms, prevention you must know

States have been asked to raise community awareness, ensure mosquito control, and stock medicines and testing facilities in hospitals.

Heavy rains across India have led to flooding in several states, raising fears of a rise in vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria. The Union Health Ministry, after a review meeting chaired by Health Minister J.P. Nadda on September 11, issued an advisory to Chief Ministers, urging them to stay vigilant and submit action plans within 20 days. States have been asked to raise community awareness, ensure mosquito control, and stock medicines and testing facilities in hospitals.

Symptoms of dengue and malaria

Doctors stress that early recognition of symptoms can save lives:

Dengue: Sudden high fever, severe headache, eye pain, nausea, muscle and joint pain, rashes. Severe dengue can lead to internal bleeding or collapse of the circulatory system.

Malaria: Recurrent fever with chills, sweating, headache and fatigue. Severe cases can lead to breathing difficulties, confusion or damage to organs.

Doctors recommend immediate hospitalisation if the patient has persistent vomiting, abdominal pain, bleeding, breathlessness or sudden confusion.

Prevention tips to protect your home and family

Prevention is the best defence. Experts recommend:

Avoid storing water in buckets, tyres, pots or at construction sites.

Keep water tanks and containers covered and cleaned regularly.

Carry mosquito repellents, mosquito nets and wear full-sleeved clothes during peak hours.

Citizens should support fumigation drives and report breeding sites promptly.

The rise in mosquito-borne diseases highlights how changing weather patterns are altering public health. Unpredictable and heavy rains are no longer just seasonal nuisances; they have also become a breeding ground for epidemics.

