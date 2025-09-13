Dengue, malaria risk rises: Symptoms, prevention you must know

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident' in Mumbai, gets 45 stitches
HEALTH
States have been asked to raise community awareness, ensure mosquito control, and stock medicines and testing facilities in hospitals.
Doctors stress that early recognition of symptoms can save lives:
Dengue: Sudden high fever, severe headache, eye pain, nausea, muscle and joint pain, rashes. Severe dengue can lead to internal bleeding or collapse of the circulatory system.
Malaria: Recurrent fever with chills, sweating, headache and fatigue. Severe cases can lead to breathing difficulties, confusion or damage to organs.
Doctors recommend immediate hospitalisation if the patient has persistent vomiting, abdominal pain, bleeding, breathlessness or sudden confusion.
Prevention is the best defence. Experts recommend:
The rise in mosquito-borne diseases highlights how changing weather patterns are altering public health. Unpredictable and heavy rains are no longer just seasonal nuisances; they have also become a breeding ground for epidemics.
Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions given in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be considered as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietician before starting any fitness program or making any changes to your diet.
