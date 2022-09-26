Dengue fever: Check symptoms, tips for prevention and remedies

Some parts of India are witnessing a rise in cases of dengue fever. Specially, in the monsoon season, the risk of dengue cases increases with all the waterlogging at different places which facilitates an increased rate of mosquito breeding.
How does dengue transmit?
The Aedes mosquito bite is the primary way that dengue disease is transmitted. The patient's platelets begin to drop quickly when they have dengue. The patient's death may also happen if his health is not taken care of in this.
According to healthcare experts, a healthy person's body typically has 1.5 lakh to 4 lakh platelets. When these platelets fall below 50,000 during dengue fever, it is important to realise that the patient's life is at risk.
Dengue: Symptoms
Dengue: Prevention
Dengue: Remedies
1. Stay hydrated
Keep the patient's body from becoming dehydrated when they have dengue fever.
2. Consume leafy green vegetables
Patients should consume green leafy vegetables if they have dengue fever.
3. Consume healthy and balanced diet
It is advisable to prepare a diet plan that is nutrient-dense and simple to digest. Consuming foods like mixed-vegetable khichdi, oatmeal, and lentils can prove to be helpful. If you want to improve the flavour of your food, you can add ingredients like basil leaves, coriander, garlic, ginger, and lemon to your diet.
4. Goat's milk
Goat milk is particularly efficient in increasing the platelet count in dengue fever.
