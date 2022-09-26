Dengue fever: Check symptoms, tips for prevention and remedies

Dengue fever | Photo: PTI

Some parts of India are witnessing a rise in cases of dengue fever. Specially, in the monsoon season, the risk of dengue cases increases with all the waterlogging at different places which facilitates an increased rate of mosquito breeding.

How does dengue transmit?

The Aedes mosquito bite is the primary way that dengue disease is transmitted. The patient's platelets begin to drop quickly when they have dengue. The patient's death may also happen if his health is not taken care of in this.

According to healthcare experts, a healthy person's body typically has 1.5 lakh to 4 lakh platelets. When these platelets fall below 50,000 during dengue fever, it is important to realise that the patient's life is at risk.

Dengue: Symptoms

High fever

Rash

Joint discomfort

Muscular ache

Vomiting

Nausea

Severe headache

Dengue: Prevention

Cover water storage containers with a proper lid

Clean or change the water in coolers and other places of open water storage every week

You can use aerosol during the daytime to prevent mosquito bites

Wear clothes that can cover your arms and legs during the rainy season

Use mosquito nets and repellents if you are sleeping in the daytime.

Dengue: Remedies

1. Stay hydrated

Keep the patient's body from becoming dehydrated when they have dengue fever.

2. Consume leafy green vegetables

Patients should consume green leafy vegetables if they have dengue fever.

3. Consume healthy and balanced diet

It is advisable to prepare a diet plan that is nutrient-dense and simple to digest. Consuming foods like mixed-vegetable khichdi, oatmeal, and lentils can prove to be helpful. If you want to improve the flavour of your food, you can add ingredients like basil leaves, coriander, garlic, ginger, and lemon to your diet.

4. Goat's milk

Goat milk is particularly efficient in increasing the platelet count in dengue fever.

Read: Dengue fever: Here are 4 healthy ways for speedy recovery