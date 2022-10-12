Search icon
Dengue fever: Health expert advises how to treat mild symptoms

Health expert advised that taking an antibiotic while suffering from dengue can worsen your symptoms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 10:47 PM IST

In India, dengue cases have risen, particularly since the recent rains. Dengue fever cases have suddenly increased across the country. In last one month, the cases have begun of increase rapidly. Some of the most prevalent symptoms of dengue can last up to 4 to 10 days and include a high fever and intense exhaustion. It is advisable to see a doctor immediately after experiencing any of the symptoms.

Despite the spike, no deaths have been documented to date. Doctors and health professionals have warned the public to look out for dengue fever symptoms. Dr. Sonal Rawat, the leading expert from Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, claims that symptoms can go away with the use of paracetamol tablets and prompt treatment, News18 reported.

Although taking an antibiotic while suffering from dengue can worsen your symptoms even though, antibiotics are often good for the body. According to Dr. Sonia, taking 15 mg of paracetamol per kg of body weight can help to fight symptoms.

Consumption of water-enriched food and a lot liquid is advisable along the medication 3 times a day. If a fever lasts for more than a few days during the present season, it is advisable to have a blood test as it may be an early sign of dengue fever. 

Dengue fever: Symptoms to watch out for

-High fever

-Body or joints pain

-Headaches

-Abdominal pain

-Extreme fatigue

-Vomiting

-Lower platelets

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor)

 

