Dengue cases surge in India: Five tips to stay safe

In recent weeks, India has been facing a significant surge in dengue cases, primarily attributed to heavy rains and flooding in various regions of the country during the monsoon season. While vector-borne diseases tend to increase during this time, the current year has seen a manifold rise in dengue cases due to prolonged rainy weather. Early and accurate diagnosis of dengue is crucial to effectively control the health threats posed by the disease. It is important to note that there is no specific cure for dengue, as the infection is self-limiting. The severity of symptoms can vary, depending on the strain of the dengue virus (DENV) and how the disease is managed.

Dengue is caused by the dengue virus (DENV) and is characterized by four serotypes: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4. The transmission of the virus occurs through the bite of Aedes mosquitoes, which can spread the infection from one human to another. Proper measures to control mosquito populations and early detection of dengue cases are vital to minimize its impact on public health.

Protecting yourself from dengue is essential to prevent the transmission of the virus. Here are five effective ways to protect yourself from dengue:

Eliminate mosquito breeding sites: Mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus breed in stagnant water. Regularly inspect your surroundings and eliminate any standing water sources, such as flower pots, discarded tires, buckets, and containers. Keep gutters and drains clear of debris to avoid water accumulation.

Use mosquito repellent: Apply mosquito repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing when you are outdoors, especially during peak mosquito activity times (early morning and late afternoon). Reapply the repellent as instructed on the product label.

Wear appropriate clothing: When in areas with a high risk of dengue transmission, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and closed-toe shoes. This clothing can act as a barrier to prevent mosquito bites.

Use mosquito nets: Sleep under a mosquito net, especially if you live in or travel to areas where dengue is prevalent. Make sure the net is properly tucked in and does not have any holes or gaps.

Keep doors and windows screened: Install fine mesh screens on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering your living spaces. This will allow you to keep doors and windows open for ventilation while keeping mosquitoes out.

