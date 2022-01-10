Deltacron variant of COVID-19 more threatening than Omicron, Delta? Here’s what we know

The spread of the Omicron variant has triggered a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in several countries across the world, including several states in India. Now, researchers in Cyprus have discovered a new variant of the virus called Deltacron.

As the COVID-19 cases across the world are increasing each day due to the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the question has arisen that whether the newly-detected Deltracron variant of COVID-19 is more threatening or infectious than the Omicron variant.

According to researchers, the new strain of COVID-19, which has been dubbed the Deltracron variant, has traits of both Delta and Omicron variants of the virus. The Deltracron variant was initially discovered by Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, alongside his team.

As the reports of the Deltracron variant emerged, many people assumed that the new variant would have the worst characteristics of the previously detected variants- the high transmissibility of Omicron teamed with the severe symptoms of Delta.

In a TV interview, Kostrikis had said, “There are currently Delta and Omicron co-infections and we found this strain which is a combination of the two.” The professor had said that 25 cases of the newly-detected COVID-19 strain were examined by his team, out of which 11 were hospitilised.

When the reports of the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant went viral, many experts and doctors were quick to shoot down the existence of the Deltracron variant, stating that it posed no real threat as it is most likely the result of lab contamination.

Dr Krutika Kuppalli, who is a member of WHO’s COVID-19 technical team, dismissed the reports of the new Deltracron variant and said that it is not real and is likely due to sequencing artifact (lab contamination of Omicron sequence fragments in a Delta specimen).

Though conflicting reports have been put forward by several experts in this matter, there is no clear answer to the question of whether the Deltracron variant poses a real threat as compared to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.