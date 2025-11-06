Delhi smog: Here’s how hormone-based biohacks could help you cope with pollution

'Apko kya pasand hai...': PM Modi's sweet gesture toward injured Pratika Rawal wins hearts online - Watch
HEALTH
Delhi's pollution is silently damaging your heart, hormones, and, most importantly, your immune system.
Delhi's toxic air pollution is causing more harm than one can imagine. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising daily, residents are experiencing coughs, wheezing, and breathing difficulties. And while you might think Delhi's polluted air will only affect your lungs, the truth is quite different. Delhi's pollution is silently damaging your heart, hormones, and, most importantly, your immune system. Do we have to accept this fate, or can we do something to protect our bodies? A health hormone expert has shared her insights and taught us all how to biohack to combat Delhi's toxic air.
Tanisha Bawa, a gut and hormone health expert and nutrition coach trained at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, recently posted a carousel on Instagram, detailing effective ways to strengthen, or "biohack," your body's defences against Delhi's polluted air. In an Instagram post shared on November 5, Tanisha says, "Delhi's air is toxic, but your body doesn't have to deal with it."
She further states in the post that it's not possible to develop immunity to pollution, but resistance can be developed. She urges people to view air pollution as an infection that cannot be seen, but the body feels its effects.
Here's his 4-step program for building immunity to Delhi's pollution:
