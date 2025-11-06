FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeHealth

HEALTH

Delhi smog: Here’s how hormone-based biohacks could help you cope with pollution

Delhi's pollution is silently damaging your heart, hormones, and, most importantly, your immune system.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 08:00 PM IST

Delhi smog: Here’s how hormone-based biohacks could help you cope with pollution
TRENDING NOW

Delhi's toxic air pollution is causing more harm than one can imagine. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising daily, residents are experiencing coughs, wheezing, and breathing difficulties. And while you might think Delhi's polluted air will only affect your lungs, the truth is quite different. Delhi's pollution is silently damaging your heart, hormones, and, most importantly, your immune system. Do we have to accept this fate, or can we do something to protect our bodies? A health hormone expert has shared her insights and taught us all how to biohack to combat Delhi's toxic air.

Tanisha Bawa, a gut and hormone health expert and nutrition coach trained at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, recently posted a carousel on Instagram, detailing effective ways to strengthen, or "biohack," your body's defences against Delhi's polluted air. In an Instagram post shared on November 5, Tanisha says, "Delhi's air is toxic, but your body doesn't have to deal with it."

She further states in the post that it's not possible to develop immunity to pollution, but resistance can be developed. She urges people to view air pollution as an infection that cannot be seen, but the body feels its effects.

Here's his 4-step program for building immunity to Delhi's pollution:

Step 1: Limit exposure

  • Wear an N95 mask (avoid cloth or surgical masks)
  • Use HEPA + charcoal purifiers at home and the workplace
  • Avoid outdoor exercise

Step 2: Eat right

  • Eat green vegetables as they help boost liver detox
  • Include vitamin C-rich fruits in your diet, as they help neutralise pollutants
  • Include omega-3 fats and carotenoids, as they reduce inflammation and protect the lungs
  • Eat more garlic and turmeric, as they are natural antioxidants

Step 3: Strengthen your cellular defences

  • Include N-acetylcysteine ​​(NAC) supplements in your diet. NAC acts as a precursor to glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that plays a key role in neutralising inflammation and oxidative stress.
  • Consume magnesium and methylated B-complex. These boost detox enzymes in the body.
  • Include vitamins C, D, E, and zinc in your diet as they help repair oxidative damage.

Step 4: Breathe + Sweat

  • Practice pursed-lip breathing, in which you inhale for 2-4 seconds and exhale for 4-6 seconds. This technique helps strengthen the airways.
  • Adopt diaphragmatic breathing as it improves oxygen efficiency.
  • Opt for a sauna or steam as it helps detoxify by sweating, improving blood circulation, and also reducing inflammation.
  • Stay hydrated and drink at least 2-3 liters of water a day as it helps thin the mucus layer and naturally cleanses the lungs.
  • Most of all, Tanisha explains that the way to balance hormones against this toxic air is to increase stamina. Pollution increases cortisol levels and disrupts thyroid function, making it even more important to listen to your body. Prioritise deep sleep, eat protein-rich foods, and try to keep stress low.

Also read: Maldives becomes world's first nation to impose generational smoking ban, aiming for tobacco-free future

 

