Delhi's air quality crisis 2025: 5 Tips for preventive measures to protect your lungs

Delhi’s air pollution in 2025 is at dangerous levels, putting children, elderly, and people with health issues at high risk. Long-term exposure harms lungs and overall health. Simple measures like staying indoors, wearing masks, staying hydrated, and eating lung-friendly foods can protect you.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 01:20 PM IST

Delhi is facing a serious air pollution crisis in 2025, with the air quality reaching dangerous levels. Everyone is impacted by the heavy smog, but children, the elderly, and those with health conditions are particularly vulnerable. Experts warn that long-term exposure can damage the lungs and general health, and they recommend easy, natural ways to stay safe.

Delhi air pollution: Who is most at risk?

According to health experts, children under 5 and the elderly over 60 years, and people with Bronchial Asthma, COPD, chronic bronchitis, or interstitial lung disease are at high risk. Individuals with compromised immune systems, such as cancer patients receiving treatment, chronic steroid users, or HIV-positive individuals, are also more vulnerable. Serious respiratory infections can result from exposure to polluted air because their bodies are less equipped to fight off infections. Lastly, those who work outside a lot, like construction workers, police officers, or daily commuters, are more vulnerable. Long-term exposure to contaminated air raises the risk of lung disorders and other health problems.

5 simple tips for preventive measures to protect your lungs:

1. Limit outdoor exposure by staying indoors during peak pollution hours, typically early morning and late evening.

2. Use protective masks like N95 or N99 masks when going outside.

3. Keep windows and doors closed during high pollution periods to prevent outdoor air from entering.

4. Try to maintain hydration that helps your body flush out toxins and keep your respiratory system moist.

5. Consume lung-healthy foods like spinach, tomatoes, apples, and green tea in your diet to combat oxidative stress caused by pollution.

Also read: Post-Festive Body Care: Worried about skin and air damage from air pollution? Here’s how to protect them from toxic air

Air pollution in Delhi can be very harmful, especially for children, the elderly, and people with health problems. Following small daily steps can make a big difference in keeping your lungs safe.

