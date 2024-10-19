Here are some essential tips to help protect your lungs during this pollution surge.

With the air quality in Delhi deteriorating rapidly, the rising AQI (Air Quality Index) poses serious health risks, especially to your lungs. The thick layer of smog covering the city is not just unpleasant but also harmful, leading to respiratory issues, lung damage, and a weakened immune system. Here are some essential tips to help protect your lungs during this pollution surge.

1. Stay Indoors

Limit outdoor activities, especially during peak pollution hours, usually early morning and late evening. Staying indoors helps reduce your direct exposure to pollutants, safeguarding your lungs from the hazardous air outside.

2. Use an N95 Mask Outdoors

When stepping outside is unavoidable, wear an N95 or N99 mask. These masks filter out harmful particles, including PM2.5 and PM10, the tiny pollutants that can penetrate deep into your lungs and cause respiratory problems. Make sure your mask fits properly for maximum protection.

3. Keep Indoor Air Clean

Even indoors, air pollution can be a concern. Use air purifiers to keep the indoor air clean. Ensure your purifier has HEPA filters, which are effective in trapping small pollutant particles. Keep windows closed during high AQI days to prevent polluted air from entering your home.

4. Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps your body flush out toxins and pollutants. Staying hydrated ensures your mucous membranes, which line your respiratory system, stay moist and function effectively in trapping harmful particles.

5. Include Healthy Foods

Add foods rich in antioxidants like fruits, vegetables, and nuts to your diet. Antioxidants help neutralise free radicals caused by pollution. Ginger, turmeric, and garlic are particularly beneficial as they have anti-inflammatory properties that support lung health.