Delhi NCR pollution: Preventive measures to protect yourself from the long term effect of air pollution

Effects of air pollution

Diwali is undoubtedly about fun and festivities, but it also leads to noise and air pollution. Which can lead to many serious health problems in the long run.

On Sunday morning, a heavy blanket of smog covered Delhi NCR as pollution levels returned to the "severe" category. Many people have reported breathing problems and teary eyes, which may be hazardous to human health in the long run. Currently, the air quality index, or AQI, in Delhi stands at 426. This is due to farm fires in nearby states and vehicle pollution.

Effects of air pollution on your overall health:

Asthma: Asthma is one of the most dangerous diseases caused by air pollution. People who are already suffering from asthma, need to be extra careful when the pollution levels rise in the city. Air pollution can cause swelling in the respiratory tract, which makes it difficult for the person to breathe.

Pneumoniae: Polluted air contains many types of harmful bacteria, which go into our body during breathing. These bacteria give rise to diseases such as pneumonia.

Lung cancer: Due to the toxic gases present in the polluted air, the risk of lung cancer increases. In this disease, the cells of the lungs start to grow excessively, due to which the supply of oxygen becomes less in the body.

Birth defect: Polluted air is extremely dangerous not only for the common people but also for unborn children. Newborn babies are more prone to various defects due to air pollution. The immunity power of children is very less when they are born. This is why children are more prone to cough, cold, allergies, and infection.

Prevention from air pollution