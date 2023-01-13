Search icon
Delhi-NCR news: Cold wave causing 10-15% surge in heart attacks, high BP and brain strokes during early hours

Some private hospitals also witnessed a 9% uptick in stroke patients in the Delhi-NCR region.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Delhi-NCR news: Cold wave causing 10-15% surge in heart attacks, high BP and brain strokes during early hours
File photo

Emergency departments of private and government hospitals in Delhi witnessed more patients with heart attacks, brain strokes and high BP during early mornings this winter, as Delhi recorded its third worst cold wave in 23 years.

According to Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, "We are getting approx 10-15 per cent more patients of heart attacks, brain strokes and high blood pressure especially during early hours because of the cold waves since 12 days and the most affected age group is between 50-70 yr old."

He also said that OPDs are filled with viral infections. He advised, "People should monitor their diabetes and blood pressure regularly, avoid walk during the morning and wear warm clothes."

Some private hospitals also witnessed a 9% uptick in stroke patients in the Delhi-NCR region." We have observed that there has been an increase of 9% in the number of stroke patients during winters," Said Dr Rahul Gupta, Director - Neurosurgery & Neuro-Intervention, Fortis Hospital, Noida.

"About 25% of patients are below 45 years of age, especially in metro cities. This is also attributed to lifestyles like lack of sleep, multi-tasking, poor quality of food and too much mental stress. Diabetes and hypertension are now detected as early as the late twenties. They require strict control and regular visit to doctors but the young generation neglect these early warnings and suddenly develop stroke."

"Recent excessive prescriptions of antiplatelet drops like Ecosprin, prophylactically by physicians or cardiologists to prevent ischemic stroke or heart attack has also increased the incidence of haemorrhagic stroke," he added. 

