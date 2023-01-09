Search icon
Delhi cold wave: Who is more prone to heart attacks during biting winter chill? Know how to protect yourself

The cold wave in Delhi has left the capital in near-zero temperatures and a thick blanket of fog, with IMD issuing an orange alert.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Delhi cold wave: Who is more prone to heart attacks during biting winter chill? Know how to protect yourself
Delhi residents can be at risk of heart attack during cold wave conditions (Representational image)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Delhi and several other northern states and cities in view of the extreme winter chill and cold wave conditions, with the minimum temperature dropping below 2 degrees Celsius in the capital.

As Delhi is battling the cold wave, the minimum temperature of the capital was 1.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with a thick blanket of fog enveloping the city in the early hours of Monday. Experts have also said that the biting cold can lead to severe health implications, like heart attacks and brain strokes.

Health experts believe that the risk of heart attacks is heightened during the winter season, especially since the temperature in Delhi has dropped below 2 degrees Celsius. Doctors have also revealed which people are more vulnerable to heart attacks this winter.

Dr Manoj Kumar, a senior cardiologist with Max Hospital, New Delhi, while speaking to ANI said, "Heart attacks increase in winter, elderly people are more prone to heart attacks but nowadays it can be seen in youth too."

Apart from this, a heart attack during cold waves and extreme winter chill can occur in those who already have heart conditions, people with weaker immunity, smokers, people with diabetes, or those who have high blood pressure or high cholesterol levels.

Further, the health experts have also given important tips on how to protect yourself from heart attacks as the cold wave conditions don’t seem to be improving in Delhi and adjoining states. The key is to wear multiple layers and avoid going outside early in the morning.

Dr Kumar further said, “The surface area of the head is very big. Hence, the chance of heat loss from the head is high. It is very important to properly cover your head during the winter before heading out." This comes as Delhi continues to reel under extreme cold wave conditions, putting several people at risk.

Earlier, 25 people were reported dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city due to heart attacks and brain strokes caused by the extreme winter chill.

(With ANI inputs)

