Delhi air pollution: Here are dos and don'ts to avoid falling ill

In this article, we will explore the dos and don'ts to safeguard yourself from the adverse effects of air pollution in Delhi.

Delhi, the bustling capital of India, is renowned for its rich history, culture, and vibrant community. However, it's also notorious for its air pollution levels, which often reach hazardous levels during certain times of the year. This severe air pollution poses significant health risks, making it crucial for residents and visitors to take proactive measures to protect their well-being. In this article, we will explore the dos and don'ts to safeguard yourself from the adverse effects of air pollution in Delhi.

Dos

Use Air Purifiers: Investing in a good quality air purifier for your home can significantly improve indoor air quality, providing a safe haven from outdoor pollutants.

Wear Masks: N95 or N99 masks are effective in reducing exposure to fine particulate matter and pollutants. When stepping outside, especially during high pollution days, wearing a mask is essential.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Try to reduce outdoor activities during periods of high pollution. If you must be outdoors, schedule your activities during times when pollution levels are lower, usually in the early morning or late evening.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps your body flush out toxins and maintain overall health, even in polluted environments.

Use Public Transportation or Carpool: If possible, avoid driving your vehicle alone. Public transportation or carpooling can help reduce the number of vehicles on the road, decreasing pollution levels.

Create Green Spaces: Support local initiatives that promote greenery in your neighborhood, such as tree planting drives. Trees and plants help filter the air and contribute to a cleaner environment.

Regular Exercise: Maintain a healthy lifestyle by engaging in regular physical activity. Exercise boosts your immune system, helping your body better cope with pollution-induced stress.

Don'ts

Avoid Physical Exertion: Refrain from strenuous outdoor activities during high pollution days. Exercise indoors or choose less taxing activities when outdoor air quality is compromised.

Keep Windows Closed: When outdoor air quality is poor, keep your windows and doors closed to prevent pollutants from entering your home.

Indoor Smoking: Avoid indoor smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke. Smoking indoors exacerbates indoor air pollution.

Burn Solid Fuels: Avoid using solid fuels for cooking or heating as they release harmful pollutants indoors.

Use Low-Quality Masks: Not all masks are created equal. Avoid using cloth masks or surgical masks, as they offer limited protection against fine particulate matter. Opt for N95 or N99 masks instead.

Engage in Open Burning: Do not engage in open burning of waste materials, as it releases harmful pollutants into the air.

Overuse Air Fresheners: Avoid using air fresheners or other scented products that can release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the indoor air.