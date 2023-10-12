Delhi air pollution: Here are dos and don'ts to avoid falling ill

Headlines

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj goes houseful across multiplex chains at National Cinema Day

This engineer quit high paying job, gave up wealth to embrace spirituality, now one of India's most popular monk

Rupali Ganguly poses with Ratna Pathak Shah at Dhak Dhak screening, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fans react: 'The epic reunion'

Operation Ajay: 230 Indians stranded in Israel to be brought back on Friday in first round of evacuation

This actor quit Bollywood to found Rs 100 crore fitness empire, has 29 crore YouTube views; net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This engineer quit high paying job, gave up wealth to embrace spirituality, now one of India's most popular monk

Rupali Ganguly poses with Ratna Pathak Shah at Dhak Dhak screening, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fans react: 'The epic reunion'

'There is a lot of moral policing': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to receiving social media hate, says 'it made me feel...'

11 Bollywood actresses who nailed in badass action avatars

7 popular Bigg Boss jodis who stayed together even after the show

10 Television actresses who got trolled for their choice of life partner 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

Rupali Ganguly poses with Ratna Pathak Shah at Dhak Dhak screening, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fans react: 'The epic reunion'

'There is a lot of moral policing': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to receiving social media hate, says 'it made me feel...'

Shahid Kapoor has this to say about playing Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in their biopics: ‘They would maybe want…’

HomeHealth

Health

Delhi air pollution: Here are dos and don'ts to avoid falling ill

In this article, we will explore the dos and don'ts to safeguard yourself from the adverse effects of air pollution in Delhi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Delhi, the bustling capital of India, is renowned for its rich history, culture, and vibrant community. However, it's also notorious for its air pollution levels, which often reach hazardous levels during certain times of the year. This severe air pollution poses significant health risks, making it crucial for residents and visitors to take proactive measures to protect their well-being. In this article, we will explore the dos and don'ts to safeguard yourself from the adverse effects of air pollution in Delhi.

Dos

Use Air Purifiers: Investing in a good quality air purifier for your home can significantly improve indoor air quality, providing a safe haven from outdoor pollutants.

Wear Masks: N95 or N99 masks are effective in reducing exposure to fine particulate matter and pollutants. When stepping outside, especially during high pollution days, wearing a mask is essential.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Try to reduce outdoor activities during periods of high pollution. If you must be outdoors, schedule your activities during times when pollution levels are lower, usually in the early morning or late evening.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps your body flush out toxins and maintain overall health, even in polluted environments.

Use Public Transportation or Carpool: If possible, avoid driving your vehicle alone. Public transportation or carpooling can help reduce the number of vehicles on the road, decreasing pollution levels.

Create Green Spaces: Support local initiatives that promote greenery in your neighborhood, such as tree planting drives. Trees and plants help filter the air and contribute to a cleaner environment.

Regular Exercise: Maintain a healthy lifestyle by engaging in regular physical activity. Exercise boosts your immune system, helping your body better cope with pollution-induced stress.

Don'ts

Avoid Physical Exertion: Refrain from strenuous outdoor activities during high pollution days. Exercise indoors or choose less taxing activities when outdoor air quality is compromised.

Keep Windows Closed: When outdoor air quality is poor, keep your windows and doors closed to prevent pollutants from entering your home.

Indoor Smoking: Avoid indoor smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke. Smoking indoors exacerbates indoor air pollution.

Burn Solid Fuels: Avoid using solid fuels for cooking or heating as they release harmful pollutants indoors.

Use Low-Quality Masks: Not all masks are created equal. Avoid using cloth masks or surgical masks, as they offer limited protection against fine particulate matter. Opt for N95 or N99 masks instead.

Engage in Open Burning: Do not engage in open burning of waste materials, as it releases harmful pollutants into the air.

Overuse Air Fresheners: Avoid using air fresheners or other scented products that can release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the indoor air.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aftab Shivdasani loses Rs 1.49 lakh in cyber fraud, Mumbai police registers case

This Indian-origin couple in UK were married for 90 years 291 days

When is your EPF withdrawal taxable? Know tax implications, key considerations for PF withdrawals

World Cup 2023: India aim for perfection against spirited Afghanistan challenge

Experts show the dynamics of forex trading with $1 minimum deposits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE