Delhi air pollution: 7 common diseases caused by toxic air

Delhi, the bustling capital of India, is a city of contrasts, known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse population. Unfortunately, it is also infamous for grappling with a relentless adversary: air pollution. The toxic air that envelops Delhi has far-reaching consequences, contributing to a multitude of common diseases. In this article, we will delve into the seven prevalent health issues that are exacerbated or directly caused by the city's severe air pollution problem.

Respiratory Infections

High levels of air pollution in Delhi contribute to a significant increase in respiratory infections. Particulate matter and harmful gases can irritate the respiratory system, making individuals more susceptible to conditions like bronchitis, pneumonia, and the common cold.

Asthma

Asthma cases in Delhi have surged due to air pollution. Pollutants, particularly fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone, can trigger asthma attacks and exacerbate symptoms in individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Long-term exposure to polluted air can lead to the development of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a debilitating condition that includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema. COPD reduces lung function and quality of life.

Cardiovascular Diseases

Air pollution is not limited to harming the respiratory system; it also poses a grave threat to the cardiovascular system. It increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and hypertension. The fine particles in the air can penetrate the bloodstream, causing inflammation and plaque buildup in arteries.

Lung Cancer

Prolonged exposure to toxic air, particularly polluted with carcinogens like benzene and formaldehyde, raises the risk of developing lung cancer. The particles in the air can be inhaled deeply into the lungs, where they can damage lung tissue and potentially lead to cancer.

Allergies

Air pollution can exacerbate allergic reactions, causing discomfort to many residents in Delhi. Pollen, mold spores, and other allergens can bind to particulate matter in the air, making them easier to inhale. This leads to increased instances of allergic rhinitis and other allergic conditions.

Low Birth Weight and Developmental Issues

Pregnant women exposed to high levels of air pollution are at risk of giving birth to infants with low birth weight, which can lead to various developmental issues. Poor air quality can also harm children's cognitive development and overall health.